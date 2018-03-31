 
Industry News





Samyakk Celebrates It's New Collection With Major Photography!!

Everything you need to know about Samyakk's latest photoshoot done for its new collection which reflected the beauty of its exclusive designs.
 
BANGALORE, India - April 5, 2018 - PRLog -- Samyakk is proud to showcase the pictures from its latest photoshoot  which exhibits the remarkable range of its exquisite collection which ranges from banarasi sarees, gowns, bridal lehenga, bridesmaids lehenga and men's wear such as wedding sherwanis and indo western sherwanis. With over 300 designs from the collection being bought together for the first time to tell the story of one of the most popular ethnic wear brand.

Exquisite embroideries, weaving and prints, ground- breaking photographs  by an ace photographer are brought together in this overall approach by Samyakk. Highlights of the photoshoot include the entire set of exclusive collection. This photoshoot is a landmark in the history of Samyakk's photography which includes incredible collection and exceptional photography. This event took place in some wonderful places around the city itself, which mixed the artistic style of photography in the same way as much of Samyakk's own collection.
Samyakk remains at the cutting edge of its design and photography with this photoshoot for its collection. This leading ethnic wear brand in Bangalore is definitely something you will urge for again and again. Online shopping has emerged as a boon for today's day world where people from their hectic schedule hardly gets time to go and shop in the physical stores, thus it has become easy to shop based on your budget and select products on your expected price with a guarantee for value of money, with Samyakk's online shopping portal  which is https://www.samyakk.com shopping online has also been made easy for people living abroadto shop from their entire women's wear accompanied with men's wear just with few clicks.

