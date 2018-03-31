News By Tag
Donald Spencer Santa Rosa County Clerk Of Court Set To Streamline Current Jury Management Process
Pioneer Technology Group has partnered with Santa Rosa County, Florida's Clerk of Court Donald Spencer to implement Jurymark, a Jury Management system.
Santa Rosa has been using a legacy system for 16 years, the new system from Pioneer Technology Group is a welcomed and needed change for the Clerk's office. The Clerk of Court office has expressed their excitement for the implementation of their very own web portal. Jurors will be able to view information about their day of service and also request excusals.
"Pioneer has served Santa Rosa County Donald Spencer Clerk of Court & Comptroller for over 12 years with our Excise product. I'm excited to provide the Clerk's office with one of our newest products and look forward to continuing to deepen our partnership with the office in the future." said Ryan Crowley, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Pioneer Technology Group.
Santa Rosa joins the ranks of courts in and across the United States to have picked up Jurymark as an answer to their Jury management needs. Santa Rosa has also successfully implemented Excise: Pioneer's tourist development tax processing system which quickly streamlines tourist development, occupancy, and bed tax collections. Santa Rosa's steps to invest in and utilize these systems brings them even closer to the forefront of the current digital age and becoming a paper and clutter free office.
ABOUT PIONEER TECHNOLOGY GROUP
Pioneer Technology Group (Pioneer) is a leading developer of software solutions and services to Governments and the private sector. The company is headquartered in Sanford, Florida and recently opened a location in Wooster, Ohio. Offerings include: Benchmark, a court case management system, the Landmark official records system, the YourDox title document system, and tax processing systems for counties and municipalities. Pioneer also provides content management systems and a scanning services bureau for transitioning paper to digital images through its subsidiary, Pioneer Records Management. For more information about the company, please contact Kristina O'Leary at koleary@ptghome.com or visit Pioneer's website at http://www.ptghome.com.
