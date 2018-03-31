News By Tag
Western Nevada FC Coyote's Home Opener
Coach Ian Hill has this to say regarding the match, "This is our biggest game of the season and is Fan Appreciation Night with free admission. California Victory FC is a national finalist for the UPSL National Championship and are a tremendous team. They are well-organized, disciplined, and skilled. It will take our best effort of the season to gain the victory. We will need our 12th man, the fans, to be strong and loud on Saturday night to give us the extra push that we need to win a tough battle like this."
We were able to catch up with Coach Lillie to talk about his thoughts on the match, "Cal Victory will be tough but our bigger, stronger and faster squad this year compared to last season will push them out of their comfort zone. I believe in our guys and they are high on confidence. I am ready for a good game of soccer." These comments from Coach Lillie shows how confident in the players he and the rest of the coaching staff are in them to put on a strong performance Saturday night.
Daniel Baumgartner who is one of the team's captains is looking forward to the match Saturday, "Expect us to head full force into the match against Cal Victory. We understand that this will not be an easy match and that we all need to have a good match as a collective unit. The team has been training hard over the past few weeks and we are ready for the challenge. We are looking to gain another crucial win in the league and continue with the momentum."
Another captain of the team who has been a strong part of the success this season, Emmanuel Medina said, "You can expect a team ready to win." The game this Saturday night is following a weekend off of games for the Coyotes who are now well rested and eager to play after a very strong week of training with high intensity and focus. Every player is said to be working hard every day knowing the high importance of getting a positive result in every match.
This game is sure to be one of the most quality matches of the season with two very strong teams facing off. The Coyotes want to bring a fast and furious brand of soccer to the field Saturday night in search of 3 points and the top spot in the league.
If you are unable to make it out to the match the game will also be live streamed. The link can be found on the teams Facebook page titled "Western Nevada FC." Be sure to shoot the page a like when visiting to show support to the boys. The link has also been copied in here, https://mycujoo.tv/
Always be sure to follow our social media platforms on Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat as well as our website https://westernnevadafc.com for more exciting news surrounding the Club!
