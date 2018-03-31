 
Center City location closes, launching In-Home Services

No longer a Center City brick and mortar. Springboard Media is now fully mobile and introducing In-home Technology Services offering sales, service, and support in the comfort of the customer's home.
 
PHILADELPHIA - April 5, 2018 - PRLog -- Springboard Media is now coming to you. No longer a Center City brick and mortar, Philly's local technology resource is now fully mobile. Introducing in-home technology services from Springboard Media. Sales, service, and support in the comfort of the customer's home.

The Midtown Village retail location of Springboard Media (116 S. 13th Street) is now closed as of Wednesday, April 4th, 2018, making way for the launch of Springboard In-Home Services. Offerings will include Mac support, sales, and service delivered directly to the customer's home or office, throughout the Philadelphia area. Springboard Media is excited to offer this completely unique service that offers convenience and a personal touch to the Springboard experience.

The Springboard Media retail store in Exton (290 Main Street, Exton PA 19341) will continue to offer all of the products and services that customers know and love. The other parts of the company, Springboard IT and Springboard Home Automation, will also continue to support businesses, schools, and homeowners throughout the region.

"Our emphasis will always be on helping people in an innovative way. With Springboard In-Home Services our team can bring the highest level of customer service, to the convenience of your home. " - Everett Katzen

"We love you Philadelphia, and we want to let you know that we aren't going anywhere." - Everett Katzen

CONTACTS

President: Everett Katzen
Email: everett@springboardmedia.com Phone: (215) 988-7770 x 199

Director of Retail: Amanda Thompson Email: tommy@springboardmedia.com Phone: (215) 988-7777 x196

Contact
Everett Katzen (215) 988-7770 x 199
Amanda Thompson (215) 988-7777 x196
***@springboardmedia.com
