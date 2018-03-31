 
A Gift of Color is Awarded to Safe Harbor Boys Home and Maritime Academy

Safe Harbor Boys Home and Maritime Academy, was awarded The Gift of Color by Performance Painting Contractors.
 
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - April 5, 2018 - PRLog -- Performance Painting Contractors has been giving the Gift of Color to nonprofit organizations and people in need for the past seven years. Since 2011, Performance Painting Contractors has awarded six paint makeovers, each estimated at an average of $7,500 in the First Coast area. This year's first recipient is Safe Harbor Boys Home and Maritime Academy, located in Jacksonville, Fla. The painting project will begin on April 7, 2018.

"We had quite a few candidates that were nominated for the Gift of Color this past December. They are all amazing, but the Safe Harbor Boys Home and Maritime Academy had an amazing story. The opportunity they are giving to these young boys is truly amazing. It's always inspiring to see folks like the Smith's and their staff changing young lives for the better. They are truly one of Jacksonville's unsung heroes." said, Jason Parker, Owner of Performance Painting Contractors.

Safe Harbor Boys Home and Maritime Academy uses disciplined maritime and seamanship training as a therapeutic framework for helping turn around at-risk teenage boys. They are taught responsibility, self-respect, and respect for others through around the clock mentoring and counseling. In addition to learning skilled trades, the boys continue their education through the academy's in-house accredited school.

"When I read their submission letter I immediately wanted to award them the Gift of Color. The last thing stated in their submission was that their buildings looked tired. They wanted their campus to reflect a 'fresh start,' just like the fresh start these boys have been given," said Meagan Adolphson, Inside Operations Manager at Performance Painting Contractors.

Performance Painting Contractors accepts nominations all year and will be awarding the Gift of Color donation, valued at $7500 twice a year. Nominations in Jacksonville and surrounding areas for nonprofit organizations, veterans or someone in need can be submitted by clicking here. (https://www.performance-painting.com/gift-of-color-sponso...)

Source:Performance Painting Contractors
Email:***@performance-painting.com Email Verified
