Industry News





Join Ledgeview on April 25 in South Bend, IN for a Professional Development Workshop

Align Your Sales and Marketing Teams through Creating and Implementing Integrated Strategies
 
 
Ledgeview Partners Logo
Ledgeview Partners Logo
 
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - April 5, 2018 - PRLog -- Ledgeview Partners invites you to sit down with them at the South Bend Country Club in South Bend, IN for a Professional Development Workshop that will help you align your sales and marketing teams through a series of four pro sessions.

Ledgeview Partners is a business and technology consulting firm, who partners with organizations to transform sales, marketing and customer service operations and processes that are supported by core technologies including Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Marketing Automation.

Jodie Gilroy, Senior Business Analyst at Ledgeview Partners, will lead the session as she presents on "Driving Integrated Sales and Marketing Strategies" through a series of 4 pro sessions.

The cost of the Professional Development Workshop is absolutely free and the agenda is as follows:

·     8:00am: Registration, Coffee, and a Light Breakfast

·     Session #1: 8:30am – 9:15am:
Constructing Lead & Opportunity Definitions Across Your Teams

·     Session #2: 9:30am – 10:15am:
Creating a Consistent Sales Process that Will Drive Results

·     Session #3: 10:30am – 11:15am:
Using Customer Analytics to Empower your Sales Team

·     Session #4: 11:30am – 12:00pm:
Sales & Marketing Alignment Exercise

It's a perfect event to bring your team members to, to enhance their alignment strategy and skills, learn new practices, network, and grow their professional skills.

Register here: http://ledgeviewpartners.com/driving-integrated-sales-marketing-strategies-workshop/.

With any questions you may have regarding Ledgeview Partners or this event, please reach out to Ledgeview's Marketing Coordinator, Julia Flaherty: jflaherty@ledgeviewpartners.com.

Ledgeview Partners' consultants combine savvy business intellect with strong technological aptitude to provide solutions that extend well beyond software implementations. It's about building relationships, transforming business, and delivering phenomenal customer experiences.

Ledgeview Partners is a Microsoft Dynamics Gold Partner and Salesforce Silver Consulting Partner.

