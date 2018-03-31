News By Tag
Wizard World, Inc. CEO John D. Maatta Invited To Boao Forum In Hainan, China, April 9-11
Invited By The Chinese Government, Maatta Is Delegate To The 'Davos Of Asia'; To Attend Session With China President Xi During Forum; Wizard World Preparing 'WizPop' SVOD Channel Via CNLive
The Boao Forum (http://english.boaoforum.org)
China's President Xi Jinping will attend the Forum and deliver the keynote address. Maatta will participate in a select Boao session in which Xi will also be present.
Maatta stated, "I am honored to attend Boao as the guest of the Chinese government. I look forward participating in the Boao Program and to advance Wizard's initiatives in China."
Wizard World, Inc. has previously announced an agreement with CNLive, one of only seven entities licensed to distribute content over the internet in China, to program an SVOD channel and an advertising-
In addition to President Xi, Delegates to Boao 2018 include government and business leaders, as well as other prominent media and opinion figures. Some of those include former prime ministers from across several continents, United Nations representatives, foreign ministers, economists, CEOs and board chairs of international corporations and global university presidents.
About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)
Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com)
The 2018 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/
Media Contact
Wizard World
pr@wizardworld.com
646-883-5022
