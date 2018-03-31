 
"Bladesdirect.net Reviews" "blades direct reviews" Annouces A "Free Saw Give away"

NEW YORK - April 5, 2018 - PRLog -- Blades Direct LLC "blades direct reviews" BladesDirect.net , an online distributor of "diamond blades", saws and "saw blades"; is very excited to again offer all customers a FREE SAW with a blade box purchase of "diamond blades."

"This is the most exciting time of our year," "season is here," said Eric Gervais, co-founder of BladesDirect.net.  Our Growth is tremendous; we offer our customers a free $1000 valued saw of their choice when ordering a full box of diamond blades from us. "Customers love the FREE SAW special we run"

"The Free Saw" which most customer have been choosing has been the Husqvarna k760, but we have many others to choose from," said Gervais.

Gervais continues by saying, "our customers are the most integral and important part of our business."  "Without our customers we would not have the opportunity to continually increase and grow our sales to recorded levels.

BladesDirect.net offers free gifts with each customer order.  Further ensuring satisfaction, BladesDirect.net offers a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.

As an exclusive distributor of SHOXX Diamond tools, Blades Direct offers world-class customer service and fast turnaround times for its diamond blade orders. Every order is expected to be delivered within 2 to 5 business days, and 100% order accuracy is assured.

In addition to Samedia and SHOXX products, Blades Direct also offers variety of tools for both large and small jobs. Expert telephone representatives are available to assist current or potential customers with any questions they may have.

Because of the unique ordering system that is currently in place, BladesDirect.net customers end up saving significant money of their orders compared to buying through traditional retail outlets or locally.  Products are shipped within 24 hours of order, making BladesDirect.net one of the fastest deliverers of saws and blades in the world.

Blades Direct / BladesDirect.net will continue to work hard in order to stay the most competitive and modern – up with the times – diamond blade company in the world.

For more information, visit http://www.BladesDirect.net or call toll free at 1-855-2BLADES (855-225-2337).  Also view our promos on our new site: http://www.bladesdirect.net/promos

"diamond products "diamond blades", "bladesdirect", "Bladesdirect.net", "blades direct", "saws", "cutting tools", "blades", "mixers", "concrete", "diamond blades north carolina", "diamond blades florida", "diamond blades new york", "Canada", direct blades, crown mixers, "Diamond Wheels", "cutting wheels" "masonry", "landscaping, blades direct reviews, bladesdirect.net reviews, reviews blades direct, wacker tampers, "shoxx" , "samedia"

Media Contact: Eric Gervais Co-Founder info@ bladesdirect.net 855-225-2337

Blades Direct
***@bladesdirect.net
Source:eric gervais
Email:***@bladesdirect.net Email Verified
