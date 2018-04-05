News By Tag
Swift Bed Launches High-Quality Affordable Mattress That Ships To Your Front Door
Seam Craft, Inc. unveils their state of the art take on the "Bed In a Box" Phenomenon with the Swift Bed
President Greg Parlier in cooperation with mattress industry veteran, Hamp Culler developed the state of the art Swift Bed. The Swift Bed came about when Parlier and Culler reviewed the "ship by box" mattresses currently available and became convinced that their years of experience in manufacturing would enable them to develop a better-quality mattress and deliver it directly to the public at huge savings. After testing many designs and variations, the pair realized that with the Swift mattress, they had developed something vastly superior to any other mattress in the marketplace.
Culler, who spent many years in the mattress industry, noted that no matter how many styles and levels of firmness that a manufacturer offered consumers, there was always one mattress that outsold everything else. When he first tested the final design for the Swift mattress, he knew that they had achieved that "just right" firmness.
The Swift mattress ships via FedEx in a box within a matter of days. It comes with a 100-day risk-free guarantee and a ten-year warranty. Despite the "no questions asked" guarantee, no customer has returned a Swift mattress.
For more information about Swift Bed, please contact Jessica O'Brien of ClickGiant at 843-779-8774 or jobrien@clickgiant.com.
