 
News By Tag
* Mattress
* Furniture
* Sleep
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Furniture
* More Industries...
News By Place
* High Point
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
654321
March 2018
31

Swift Bed Launches High-Quality Affordable Mattress That Ships To Your Front Door

Seam Craft, Inc. unveils their state of the art take on the "Bed In a Box" Phenomenon with the Swift Bed
 
 
Swift Bed
Swift Bed
HIGH POINT, N.C. - April 5, 2018 - PRLog -- Seam Craft, Inc, a family-owned company located in the furniture capital of the world, High Point, North Carolina, is staking their claim in the mattress industry with the launch of the unparalleled Swift Bed. The Swift Bed is a high quality, affordable "Bed in a Box" mattress that ships directly to your front door. The Swift Bed is immediately available for purchase at https://swiftbed.com/.

President Greg Parlier in cooperation with mattress industry veteran, Hamp Culler developed the state of the art Swift Bed. The Swift Bed came about when Parlier and Culler reviewed the "ship by box" mattresses currently available and became convinced that their years of experience in manufacturing would enable them to develop a better-quality mattress and deliver it directly to the public at huge savings. After testing many designs and variations, the pair realized that with the Swift mattress, they had developed something vastly superior to any other mattress in the marketplace.

Culler, who spent many years in the mattress industry, noted that no matter how many styles and levels of firmness that a manufacturer offered consumers, there was always one mattress that outsold everything else. When he first tested the final design for the Swift mattress, he knew that they had achieved that "just right" firmness.

The Swift mattress ships via FedEx in a box within a matter of days. It comes with a 100-day risk-free guarantee and a ten-year warranty. Despite the "no questions asked" guarantee, no customer has returned a Swift mattress.

For more information about Swift Bed, please contact Jessica O'Brien of ClickGiant at 843-779-8774 or jobrien@clickgiant.com.

Contact
Jess O'Brien
***@clickgiant.com
End
Source:
Email:***@clickgiant.com Email Verified
Tags:Mattress, Furniture, Sleep
Industry:Furniture
Location:High Point - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 05, 2018
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 05, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share