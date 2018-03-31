 
Mobliciti Named as a Finalist for the SC Awards Europe 2018

Mobliciti have announced their finalist status for the SC Awards in both the Best Managed Security Service and Best Customer Service categories.
 
 
HERSHAM, England - April 5, 2018 - PRLog -- Shane Taylor, CEO & Co-Founder, discusses what this means for Mobliciti: "Being recognised in not one but two categories for such prestigious awards supports our belief that we are at the forefront of mobile & cloud evolution.

Mobile and Cloud deployments within the Enterprise are growing at an unprecedented rate and all at a time when there are increasing regulatory and budgetary pressures.  Further compounded from an ever present and growing threat from cyber-attacks, makes this a very complex area to roll out and support, especially at scale.

Our Managed Services deliver innovative technology all underpinned by our exceptional customer service, taking the away the pain away from IT teams and making the transition, deployment, ongoing management and security of these new technologies easy for any organisation to adopt."

SC Awards Europe are judged by independent panels of judges, comprising industry leaders representing a cross-section of disciplines, from CISO practitioners to senior cyber-security specialist academics, consultants, government and non-profit organisations.  They are tasked with providing an unbiased assessment of the entries, judged on the merit of the entry, rather than the reputation of the company.

Winners for the Awards will be announced during a gala dinner on 5th June 2018 at Marriott Grosvenor Square, London.

About Mobliciti

Mobliciti enables organisations to Procure, Connect, Secure & Manage their mobile devices and cloud services, empowering innovation, increasing user productivity and controlling costs, without exposing corporate data to increasingly frequent cyber-attacks. Providing a range of products supported by innovative technology, delivered via Managed Services.

By outsourcing the management of business-critical mobile services and helping secure cloud solutions, Mobliciti can reduce the cost of running and supporting these services, allowing customers to refocus resources on more strategic initiatives.

www.mobliciti.com

Lauren Piper
Marketing Manager
lauren.piper@mobliciti.com
+44 (0)1483 865 294
Click to Share