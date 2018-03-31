 
The Music Entrepreneurship Workshop and Rejoice Awards Luncheon

Music Industry Education, Awards Recognition, Networking and Exposure
 
GREENSBORO, N.C. - April 5, 2018 - PRLog -- UCON will host the Music Entrepreneurship Workshop and Rejoice Awards on Saturday, April 14th 2018.   This workshop is designed for current and aspiring musical artists and those with an interest in music entrepreneurship.  On Saturday April 14th at The Koury Convention Center from 9 am to 12 noon attendees will have the opportunity to learn the basics of about being an artist as well as retail tips, composing, and potential music industry opportunities.  Gospel artists and media professionals will be acknowledged for their accomplishments at The Rejoice Awards from 1 pm to 4 pm along with special musical guests.

The Unwind Communications Outreach Network mission is to raise the awareness of community residents on the benefits of collaborating with communication venues; to disseminate information pertaining to Broadcasting; teach people about broadcasting; to develop Musical artists through training and to inform the community about how communication technology works.

For registration and additional information log on to www.ucontalent.wixsite.com/ucon.

UCON
