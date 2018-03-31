 
The Queens Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a Special Networking Meet-Up on April 18th

 
QUEENS, N.Y. - April 5, 2018 - PRLog -- On Wednesday, April 18th at the Hollis Public Library, the Queens Chamber of Commerce will sponsor an innovative Special Networking Event on Hillside avenue from 4 pm to 5:30 pm. This is a great business resources opportunity for attendees to meet, greet, and exchange information with the Hillside Avenue Merchants in Queens.

This event includes highly desired NYC Special Business Resources Multilingual Information for free. It will also include free business information not just in English, but also in Bengali, Haitian Creole, Hindi, Mandarin, and Spanish. The public should come as they will not want to miss the opportunity to receive all of this free, valuable information, all of which can be used to strengthen their business.

The Special Networking Event will include complimentary admission with served refreshments. All are welcome to network themselves and their business in this valuable networking experience.

The Queens Chamber of Commerce hopes to see you at their Special Networking Meet-Up!

To sign up, please go to https://queenschamber.eventbank.com/event/7685/.

