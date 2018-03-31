News By Tag
Dr. Tiffany to Be Awarded at the Smart Health Conference This Year
Dr. Kelley has been serving in the nursing industry for over 14 years. She has been studying and working on it for a long time. The founder and CEO of iCare Nursing Solutions LLC, Kelley holds a Ph.D. in Nursing from Duke University, an M.S. from the Northeastern University, and a B.S. from the Georgetown University. She is also a celebrated author and has published several publications in the field of healthcare. Dr. Kelley will be awarded at the Smart Health Conference 2018 for her unparalleled innovative methodologies employed in the nightingale apps to support the nurses and the patients.
The Smart Health Conference will take place in Las Vegas on the 26th and 27th of April this year. This conference is the most awaited healthcare conference of the year which centers around the use of modern IT tools in healthcare delivery such as the Big Data, Machine Learning, and many more. It's a must-attend for the concerned professionals as it brings together the best that's happening in the IT-healthcare combined.
For more information, visit https://www.smarthealth.tech/
Contact
Anas Jawed
contact@smarthealth.tech
+1 (855) 545-5660
