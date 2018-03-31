 
Dr. Tiffany to Be Awarded at the Smart Health Conference This Year

 
LAS VEGAS - April 5, 2018 - PRLog -- Dr. Tiffany Kelley is the founder and the CEO of the Nightingale apps. Nightingale apps provide support to the nurses who are employed in various hospitals so that they can treat the patients in a better manner. These apps help to do away with the restrictions faced by the nursing professionals while dealing with the large patient numbers.

Dr. Kelley has been serving in the nursing industry for over 14 years. She has been studying and working on it for a long time. The founder and CEO of iCare Nursing Solutions LLC, Kelley holds a Ph.D. in Nursing from Duke University, an M.S. from the Northeastern University, and a B.S. from the Georgetown University. She is also a celebrated author and has published several publications in the field of healthcare. Dr. Kelley will be awarded at the Smart Health Conference 2018 for her unparalleled innovative methodologies employed in the nightingale apps to support the nurses and the patients.

The Smart Health Conference will take place in Las Vegas on the 26th and 27th of April this year. This conference is the most awaited healthcare conference of the year which centers around the use of modern IT tools in healthcare delivery such as the Big Data, Machine Learning, and many more. It's a must-attend for the concerned professionals as it brings together the best that's happening in the IT-healthcare combined.

For more information, visit https://www.smarthealth.tech/

Contact
Anas Jawed
contact@smarthealth.tech
+1 (855) 545-5660
Source:Smart Health
Tags:Healthcare, Technology, Conference
Industry:Health
Location:Las Vegas - Nevada - United States
Subject:Awards
