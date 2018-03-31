The Queens Chamber of Commerce will host a unique workplace skills development program on April 6th

Contact

-- The Queens Chamber of Commerce decided to hold a workplace skills development program on April 6th in Jackson Heights, NY. This program, aimed at conflict resolution skills for the workplace, will teach attendees through focus on practical ways of resolution. Additionally, Joshua E. Bienstock from the Dispute Resolution Institute of New York, will attend as a guest speaker.This program includes complimentary admission, breakfast, and parking as it is open to all who want to come. Armed with drive and determination, the Queens Chamber of Commerce guarantees attendees will gain a better understanding of the dynamics of conflict and negotiation, the impact of cultural differences, and how to manage oneself and employees during unusually tense moments.Using this state-of-the-art program, attendees will learn to shift focus from conflict to finding solutions that work for all parties. Reducing unproductive behavior, handling employee terminations, and lawsuits will guarantee attendees to facilitate successful negotiations with business partners. The Queens Chamber of Commerce hopes to see you there!If you have any questions, please contact Sophia Ganosis at sganosis@queenschamber.org or +1 718-898-8500.