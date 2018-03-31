 
News By Tag
* Queens
* Skills Development
* Queens Chamber of Commerce
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Queens
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
654321
March 2018
31

The Queens Chamber of Commerce will host a unique workplace skills development program on April 6th

 
QUEENS, N.Y. - April 5, 2018 - PRLog -- The Queens Chamber of Commerce decided to hold a workplace skills development program on April 6th in Jackson Heights, NY. This program, aimed at conflict resolution skills for the workplace, will teach attendees through focus on practical ways of resolution. Additionally, Joshua E. Bienstock from the Dispute Resolution Institute of New York, will attend as a guest speaker.

This program includes complimentary admission, breakfast, and parking as it is open to all who want to come. Armed with drive and determination, the Queens Chamber of Commerce guarantees attendees will gain a better understanding of the dynamics of conflict and negotiation, the impact of cultural differences, and how to manage oneself and employees during unusually tense moments.

Using this state-of-the-art program, attendees will learn to shift focus from conflict to finding solutions that work for all parties. Reducing unproductive behavior, handling employee terminations, and lawsuits will guarantee attendees to facilitate successful negotiations with business partners. The Queens Chamber of Commerce hopes to see you there!

If you have any questions, please contact Sophia Ganosis at sganosis@queenschamber.org or +1 718-898-8500.

Contact
Bridget O'Brien PR & Events
***@bridgetobrienprandevents.com
End
Source:Bridget O'Brien PR & Events
Email:***@bridgetobrienprandevents.com Email Verified
Tags:Queens, Skills Development, Queens Chamber of Commerce
Industry:Event
Location:Queens - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Bridget O'Brien PR and Events News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 05, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share