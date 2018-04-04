 
Mosaic Harmony Hosts Music Uniting the World Concert

 
 
OAKTON, Va. - April 4, 2018 - PRLog -- # # #

Mosaic Harmony will be hosting Music Uniting the World Concert on April 7, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Fairfax in Oakton, Virginia.  Mosaic Harmony's 2018 Community Concert will feature performances by The Washington International Chorus and The World Children's Choir.

Tickets are $18, base price, per general admission ticket, and $12 per child admission ticket for children 12 and under.  Tickets can be purchased through EventBrite or at the door.  The event will include free parking.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s96kagr7Mn4



Mosaic Harmony is an interfaith community choir where people find love and acceptance regardless of color, religion, sexual orientation, or any other differences.  We celebrate diversity and inclusiveness, sharing our message through the powerful medium of song, and inspiring our audiences to embrace ALL people.

Mosaic Harmony's concerts are high-energy, inspiring performances that leave audiences feeling uplifted and encouraged.  Music performed by the choir includes traditional and contemporary gospel to new music written by its dynamic and talented director, the Reverend David K. North.  Mosaic Harmony draws on the rich heritage of African-American inspirational music to demonstrate and encourage unity in the midst of diversity. Mosaic Harmony brings together people of diverse cultures, ages, backgrounds, and multiple faith traditions to celebrate humanity.  Our mission is to unify the world, one song at a time – join us!

For more information on Mosaic Harmony please visit www.mosaicharmony.org.

EventBrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/music-uniting-the-world-tickets-43540357381.

Mosaic Harmony is funded in part by the Arts Council of Fairfax County.

Source:
Email:***@mosaicharmony.org Email Verified
