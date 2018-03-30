Home For Sale In 6976 Brightwater Dr Unit 6976, Fox Lake, Illinois 60020

PropertyUp announces this easy living condo at 6976 Brightwater in Fox Lake, Illinois 60020.

PropertyUp announces this easy living condo at 6976 Brightwater in Fox Lake, Illinois 60020.The 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath condo has 1656 square feet and was built in 2004, and has many great features."The great thing about this condo is the relative low price, for a lot of living space, in a great area," said John Herman, PropertyUp broker. "There is also one of the lowest condo fees I've seen, which makes this very affordable living."The condo fee of $135 per month includes common insurance, exterior maintenance, and lawn care.The floor plan is open, light and feels airy. There's a big open kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Nice wood floors are in the first level. A slider opens out to a deck with stairs going down to a large lawn area behind the condo.There is a finished English basement.Additional features are vaulted ceilings, in unit laundry, fireplace, central air, and large bedrooms. The three bedrooms measure 19 x 14, 19 x 12 and 12 x 10.The condo is in school district 114, and the 2016 taxes were $4136.Fox Lake, Illinois is about an hour northwest of Chicago and an hour away. Located on the south shore of Postakee Lake, Fox Lake and Nippersink Lake, just three of the lakes that form part of the Chain O'Lakes system, which offers plenty of recreation for Fox Lake residents.The population in Fox Lake, is just shy of 11000 and about half male and half female. Median household income is about $ 54,435 and median home value is about $156000.There are many community events, and not surprisingly, many take place on the water, these include the fun Cardboard Cup Regatta, Venetian Night, Polar Plunge, Fox Lake Spring Wine Walk, Concert by the Lake, Fire Department Annual Festival, Movie by the Lake, Celebrate Fox Lake, Mayor's Challenge 5K Run/Walk and more.There are six parks in the area, and a sizeable offering of recreational programs.