 
News By Tag
* Chicago Suburbs Real Estate
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Fox Lake
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
54321
March 2018
3130


Home For Sale In 6976 Brightwater Dr Unit 6976, Fox Lake, Illinois 60020

PropertyUp announces this easy living condo at 6976 Brightwater in Fox Lake, Illinois 60020.
 
 
6976 Brightwater, in Fox Lake, Illiois 60020
6976 Brightwater, in Fox Lake, Illiois 60020
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Chicago Suburbs Real Estate

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Fox Lake - Illinois - US

Subject:
* Services

FOX LAKE, Ill. - April 4, 2018 - PRLog -- PropertyUp announces this easy living condo at 6976 Brightwater in Fox Lake, Illinois 60020.

The 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath condo has 1656 square feet and was built in 2004, and has many great features.

"The great thing about this condo is the relative low price, for a lot of living space, in a great area," said John Herman, PropertyUp broker. "There is also one of the lowest condo fees I've seen, which makes this very affordable living."

The condo fee of $135 per month includes common insurance, exterior maintenance, and lawn care.

The floor plan is open, light and feels airy. There's a big open kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Nice wood floors are in the first level. A slider opens out to a deck with stairs going down to a large lawn area behind the condo.

There is a finished English basement.

Additional features are vaulted ceilings, in unit laundry, fireplace, central air, and large bedrooms. The three bedrooms measure 19 x 14, 19 x 12 and 12 x 10.

The condo is in school district 114, and the 2016 taxes were $4136.

Fox Lake, Illinois is about an hour northwest of Chicago and an hour away. Located on the south shore of Postakee Lake, Fox Lake and Nippersink Lake, just three of the lakes that form part of the Chain O'Lakes system, which offers plenty of recreation for Fox Lake residents.

The population  in Fox Lake, is just shy of 11000 and about half  male and half female.  Median household income is about $ 54,435 and median home value is about $156000.

https://propertyup.com/realty/quiet-condo-in-fox-lake-ill...

There are many community events,   and not surprisingly, many  take place on the water, these include the fun Cardboard Cup Regatta, Venetian Night, Polar Plunge, Fox Lake Spring Wine Walk, Concert by the Lake,  Fire Department Annual Festival,  Movie by the Lake, Celebrate Fox Lake,  Mayor's Challenge 5K Run/Walk and more.

https://propertyup.com/sale/fox+lake,Illinois

There are six parks in the area, and a sizeable offering of recreational programs.This listing is offered by John Herman.  To see it email assistant @propertyup.com or call 847 847 This listing is offered by John Herman.  To see it email assistant @propertyup.com or call 847 847 4711.

Contact
John Herman
***@idxm.com
End
Source:
Email:***@idxm.com Email Verified
Tags:Chicago Suburbs Real Estate
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Fox Lake - Illinois - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PropertyUp Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 04, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share