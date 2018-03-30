Special Performance of Off-Broadway Hit Love, Loss and What I Wore

Contact

-- Celebrating its 40anniversary,Antioch University Santa Barbara is producing the off-Broadway hitfor one night only to benefit AUSB scholarships and programs at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 6, at the Lobero Theatre, 33 East Canon Perdido Street, Santa Barbara, 93101. VIP tickets are $150; general admission is $75. Sponsorship opportunities and group promotions are available. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.lobero.org/events/antioch-university-benefit/A cast of five women tell funny, wistful, and universal stories about their families and loved ones through the prism of their closets.is winner of the 2010 Drama Desk Award and the Broadway.com Audience Award, and celebrated a two-and-a-half year production run off-Broadway. Directed by Jenny Sullivan, the play features California State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson, 6-time Emmy nominee Meredith Baxter, and award-winning actresses Hattie Winston, Kathryne Dora Brown and Lily Gibson. The off-Broadway hit is based on Ilene Beckerman's best-seller and the intimate collection of stories by Nora and Delia Ephron.The event is sponsored by Susan B. Rose and Vicki Riskin. The proceeds from this performance will support scholarships and the programs of Antioch University Santa Barbara. Academic programs include a Doctorate in psychology, Master's in education and psychology; MBA, MFA, Bachelor's in Liberal Studies and Applied Studies, and an array of specialty certificate and credential programs.Antioch University is an accredited, non-profit university and a bold and enduring source of innovation in higher education that serves adult students around the world, online and from its five campuses in four states in addition to its University-wide international and doctoral programs. The University lives by its mission every day by helping students realize their potential and achieve their educational and career goals through a rigorous and responsive learning environment. Antioch University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Antioch University Santa Barbara has received Federal designation as a Hispanic Serving Institution under Titles III & V of the Higher Education Act.