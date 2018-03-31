Old Saybrook To Host Annual Memorial Day Parade, Monday, May 28 All Veterans Invited

There will be two ceremonies occurring on Memorial Day: A dockside full naval ritual with a rifle salute at 9 a.m. followed by a parade at 10 a.m. to the Veterans Memorial Monuments on the Town Green on Main St.

-- The Town of Old Saybrook has announced that it will hold its annual Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 28, 2018.There will be two ceremonies occurring on Memorial Day: A dockside full naval ritual with a rifle salute at 9 a.m. followed by a parade at 10 a.m. to the Veterans Memorial Monuments on the Town Green on Main Street. This year, we are excited to announce that Gil Simmons, a United States Marine Corps veteran and Chief Meteorologist for NEWS8 WTNH, will serve as our Honorary Grand Marshal and Master of Ceremonies.The day's events will begin with the Dockside Naval Ceremony. Assembly will be at 8:45 a.m. for all participating units at the Saybrook Point Pavilion parking lot, located at the end of College Street, with a Wreath Laying Ceremony on the Connecticut River at 9:00 a.m.The Parade Assembly will occur at 9:30 a.m. in the Stop & Shop parking lot. The Parade steps off promptly at 10:00 a.m. from Elm Street. The Parade will go straight across Route 1 to Main Street and then proceed to the Veterans Memorial Monuments on the Town Green, where a Memorial Program will be conducted. Weather permitting, military flyovers are scheduled during the parade.Please note: Because of safety concerns, those marching or riding in the Memorial Day Parade are reminded to not throw candies or novelties to anyone on either side of the parade route.) are invited to attend, and rides in the parade route are available. Those interested should contact Max Sabrin at osfdpr@gmail.com or 860-395-5550.