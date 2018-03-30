News By Tag
Mom's Choice Awards® Names Best Products & Services of March 2018
Mom's Choice Awards® is pleased to announce the latest products & services to earn our distinction. The products & services you see here have been rigorously evaluated by consumers & experts around the world & are held to the highest standards.
*** March Highlights ***
Take your child's education to the next level with the INNO Pad My Fun Lessons, an interactive touch pad to help children engage in a rewarding learning experience. With two modes, 1) Learn: an interactive approach to learning through exploration and engaging your children's development, curiosity, and creativity with words and fun sounds, and 2) Quiz: reinforces the learning experience with a fun activity. Comes with 8 learning cards (16 lesson pages) and volume control.
Designed and produced in partnership with Douglas Cuddle Toys, one of the oldest and most respected plush companies in the United States. This Chewie the English Bulldog Plush Toy is a one-of-a-kind plush bulldog that becomes even more endearing when you learn all of his proceeds help to fund future grants given by UHCCF to children in need of medical-related services not covered, or not fully covered, by their families' commercial health insurance plan. Chewie is such a lovable new friend that he's already won a Gold Mom's Choice Award in the Toys, Games and Puzzles category. That's one amazing bulldog!
Full Release:
Mom's Choice Awards® (MCA) evaluates products and services created for children, families, and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products and services. The evaluation process uses a proprietary methodology in which entries are scored on a number of elements including production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal and cost.
"Our aim is to introduce families and educators to best-in-class products and services," explains Dawn Matheson, Executive Director of the Mom's Choice Awards®. "We are passionate about helping families grow emotionally, physically and spiritually. Parents and educators know that products and services bearing our seal of approval are high-quality, great value purchases. The MCA evaluation program is designed to incorporate the expertise of scientists, physicians and other specialists;
This month, Mom's Choice Awards® has selected winners in the following categories:
• Gear, Accessories & Personal Use
• Educational Products & Electronic Learning
• Activities, Crafts & Hobbies
• Children's Picture Books
• Toys, Games & Puzzles
• Juvenile Level 1 (Ages 5 to 8)
• Miscellaneous
To see the full list of February 2018 award-winning products, please view the full media release here: https://www.momschoiceawards.com/
Media Contact
Mom's Choice Awards®
media@momschoiceawards.com
7574109409
