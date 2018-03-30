News By Tag
Pupco Brands Inc. Announces Mark Hughes as New General Manager
Pupco Brands has spent years researching cat litters and developing the new "Plenary" cat litter. "We believe this new litter is a game changer and will become the next generation in litter," stated Mark Hughes.
Mark is a proven successful entrepreneur and has a commendable amount of business experience within the pet industry. Over the course of twenty-one years, Mark has managed all aspects of sales, marketing and advertising building the "Swheat Scoop" wheat litter brand from the ground-up. A few of his accomplishments during this time include, creating revolutionary formulas which led to a US Patent being granted in 2013, new product development, and facilitating expansion of the product line from three to twelve products. Mark also served as the National Account Manager of multiple major retailers, including PetSmart, Petco and Target, where he led all vendor partnership negotiations.
"Mark's record for execution is truly admirable and we're thrilled to bring him on board with us as our General Manager and National Sales Manager," expresses Paul Lien, President of Pupco Brands Inc., "His experience and qualifications make it apparent that Mark is a hands-on leader with the ability to connect with people on multiple levels, especially with those throughout the pet industry. We can't wait to see where he takes the Pupco Brands Company!"
About Pupco Brands Inc.: We are a Texas based manufacturer of leading-edge, premium, consumable products for dogs and cats which address pet health, nutrition and behavior; as well as the pet-home environment. We also provide Veterinarians with a "Veterinarian Only" consumable product line which link "in clinic" to "in home" 24x7 wellness care for dogs and cats.
Learn more at: www.pupcobrands.com/
