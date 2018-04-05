News By Tag
Emerald Lake Books to release "Solutionaries: You Are the Answer"
New book uncovers the answer to making the world a better place.
Many of these people asked Lattimore for her help in determining their next steps. The process she took them through was highly successful, and ultimately became the basis for her Solutionaries Academy, consisting of a course, community and events. The companion workbook, called "Solutionaries:
"Solutionaries"
Lattimore is founder of the Solutionaries Academy, Cross Sector Institute and WGN Global Fund. In that professional capacity, she offers training to individuals and corporations understanding the need and value of social innovation, and desiring to become responsible and conscious business entities.
"People were coming to me," Lattimore says, "asking for help to identify work that would give them emotional fulfillment in terms of making a difference in the world."
Lattimore's message in "Solutionaries"
By applying our individual gifts and talents to the problems at hand, we can positively impact the issues we care most about.
In "Solutionaries,"
After reading the book, Rosa Glenn Reilly, director and founder of Spectrum Center in Houston, Texas, stated, "This book should be on the shelf of every job recruiter, psychologist, school counselor and in every household with anyone about to embark into the world for the first time or the twentieth time."
Tara R. Alemany, Founding Partner of Emerald Lake Books, says, "After seeing what Linda had to offer through her Solutionaries Academy, we were excited about presenting that process in book form. This book isn't about finding someplace where you can simply volunteer, but how you might be fulfilled both personally and financially by the work you do. I know 'Solutionaries' will make a difference in people's lives as they find their own unique path to making the world a better place."
Based in Sherman, CT, Emerald Lake Books is a hybrid publishing company specializing in working with positive people who want to make a difference in the world, while building their business at the same time.
Emerald Lake Books has recently helped other authors, including Dennis C. Miller, author of "A Guide to Recruiting Your Next CEO," Cheryl Marks Young, author of "Love Your Life," Marc Youngquist, author of "The 143rd in Iraq," Jack Stetson, author of "The Life and Times of the Great Danbury Fair," John Suscovich, author of "Stress-free Chicken Tractor Plans," and Marianne Bette, author of "Living with a Dead Man," to craft high-quality books that build a business and brand around their content and unique messages.
Books published by Emerald Lake Books have received numerous awards for cover design as well as book quality, each presenting excellent marketing and publicity opportunities for the authors and the businesses they represent.
By guiding authors through this process, Emerald Lake Books addresses the growing demand for customized publishing services geared toward helping busy authors reach their professional goals.
