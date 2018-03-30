 
April 2018





NavPoint Real Estate Group's sells 17,954 SF of Retail Building in Castle Rock for $5,000,000

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. - April 4, 2018 - PRLog -- Castle Rock, CO - NavPoint Real Estate Group is pleased to announce the sale of the 17,954 SF of Retail Building at 3760 Dacoro Lane in Castle Rock. The seller was Kelpaul Rock, LLC. The purchaser was Double JG, LLC.  Matt Call of NavPoint Real Estate Group represented the buyer. Tanner Johnson of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller. This transaction successfully closed March 2018.  The property is located in the Meadows less than 5 minutes from I-25/Meadows Founders. The property was formerly operated as a Kids R Kids childcare facility. Following the sale the property has reopened as an expansion of the longtime Castle Academy in Castle Rock which will maintain a presence on Park street even after launching the Dacoro location.

NavPoint Real Estate Group is a comprehensive Commercial Real Estate Services Firm that handles a wide variety of investment assignments.  The company provides services including Exclusive Brokerage Representation, Property/Asset Management, and Consulting, throughout Colorado and the Western US covering all Commercial Property types. NavPoint brings an experienced team to every assignment that has a broad understanding of the national Commercial Real Estate market while also bringing acute local knowledge to each assignment. The firm is currently involved in the exclusive brokerage or management of over 2,000,000 SF of commercial real estate.

NavPoint Real Estate Group is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.  The firm handles commercial real estate sales, leasing and investment in all property types with market coverage through Colorado.   To contact NavPoint Real Estate Group, please call the main office at 720.420.7530 or email at info@navpointre.com  The Company's website can be found at www.navpointre.com
