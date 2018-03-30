Rocca Bar Ristorante Announces New Spring Hours

The downtown Lexington, Va. restaurant will now serve lunch six days a week.

* Lexington - Virginia - US LEXINGTON, Va. - April 4, 2018 - PRLog -- Rocca Bar Ristorante announced today its new spring hours to serve lunch six days a week for its customers. Rocca is now open for lunch Tuesday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. in addition to its regular happy hour and dinner offerings.



"Our customers asked us to offer a lunch alternative and we are happy to deliver," said Chef Michael Pascarella. "We are proud to offer our farm-to-table Italian dishes during the mid-day meal."



Rocca Bar Ristorante features an abundance of farm-to-table products in their dishes such as pork from Autumn Olive Farms, seasonal vegetables from area farmers, fresh greens from Four Oaks Farms, and more. The farm-raised, fresh ingredients selected by Chef Michael, make Italian cuisine a dining experience to enjoy.



Rocca Bar Ristorante, on the second floor of the Robert E Lee Hotel, is located in the middle of historic Main Street. Guests can enjoy a truly unique experience when dining on Rocca's terrace overlooking Lexington's Main Street. The Blue Ridge Mountain backdrop lends itself to la dolce vita, and the atmosphere is lively and informal. The bar and lounge is the perfect stop for cocktails or dinner before heading downtown for the evening.



Reservations and menus can be found on their website



About Taylor Hospitality



Taylor Hospitality, LLC is a leading hospitality management company specializing in hotel, restaurant, banquet facilities, and bar operations. Currently, Taylor Hospitality is operating a combination of nine properties (hotels, restaurants, banquet facilities, and bars). Taylor Hospitality is a growth-oriented company providing opportunities for its partner properties and associates. Taylor Hospitality is an Up to Par Management company.



