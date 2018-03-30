 
News By Tag
* Hospitality
* Italian Restaurant
* Lunch
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Restaurants
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Lexington
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
54321
March 2018
3130


Rocca Bar Ristorante Announces New Spring Hours

The downtown Lexington, Va. restaurant will now serve lunch six days a week.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Hospitality
* Italian Restaurant
* Lunch

Industry:
* Restaurants

Location:
* Lexington - Virginia - US

LEXINGTON, Va. - April 4, 2018 - PRLog -- Rocca Bar Ristorante announced today its new spring hours to serve lunch six days a week for its customers. Rocca is now open for lunch Tuesday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. in addition to its regular happy hour and dinner offerings.

"Our customers asked us to offer a lunch alternative and we are happy to deliver," said Chef Michael Pascarella. "We are proud to offer our farm-to-table Italian dishes during the mid-day meal."

Rocca Bar Ristorante features an abundance of farm-to-table products in their dishes such as pork from Autumn Olive Farms, seasonal vegetables from area farmers, fresh greens from Four Oaks Farms, and more. The farm-raised, fresh ingredients selected by Chef Michael, make Italian cuisine a dining experience to enjoy.

Rocca Bar Ristorante, on the second floor of the Robert E Lee Hotel, is located in the middle of historic Main Street. Guests can enjoy a truly unique experience when dining on Rocca's terrace overlooking Lexington's Main Street. The Blue Ridge Mountain backdrop lends itself to la dolce vita, and the atmosphere is lively and informal. The bar and lounge is the perfect stop for cocktails or dinner before heading downtown for the evening.

Reservations and menus can be found on their website http://roccaristorante.com.

#####

About Taylor Hospitality

Taylor Hospitality, LLC is a leading hospitality management company specializing in hotel, restaurant, banquet facilities, and bar operations. Currently, Taylor Hospitality is operating a combination of nine properties (hotels, restaurants, banquet facilities, and bars). Taylor Hospitality is a growth-oriented company providing opportunities for its partner properties and associates. Taylor Hospitality is an Up to Par Management company.

More information about Taylor Hospitality, its services, and portfolio of clients, can be found at taylorhospitality.com
End
Source:Up to Par Management - Rocca Bar Ristorante
Email:***@uptoparmanagement.com Email Verified
Phone:5404644654
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Up to Par Management News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 04, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share