Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. Completes 12,000 SF Lease in Hooten Industrial Park
The building is approximately 12,000 SF, build to suit. This building is one of several in Hooten Industrial Park that have been built for companies such as Sunbelt Supply Co, Wolseley, Integrated Power Services, Abrasive Products, and Total Safety.
Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. President, Matthew Cravey, leads leasing and marketing for the property on behalf of the Landlord. For further information, contact Matthew Cravey at (361) 289-5168 ext. 301 or matt@craveyrealestate.com.
About Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.
Cravey Real Estate Services is a full service commercial and industrial real estate company based in Corpus Christi, Texas. We sell, lease, and manage Commercial, Industrial, Warehouse, Office, Retail, Shopping Centers, Land, and Investment Properties in Texas. To learn more, visit our website at https://craveyrealestate.com (https://craveyrealestate.com/
Contact
Matthew Cravey CCIM, SIOR, RECS
Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.
5541 Bear Lane, Suite 240
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
361-221-1915 – Direct (Fax, text, voice)
361-289-5168 - ext. 301 - Office
361-877-2463 - Cell
matt@craveyrealestate.com
