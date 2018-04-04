News By Tag
Golden Helix Announces VSClinical
Clinical Interpretation of Variants Based on ACMG Guidelines
Available for trial/purchase in May 2018, VSClinical will allow labs to automate their clinical interpretation of variants based on ACMG Guidelines. This is a significant advancement to help eliminate the problems with human error and individual subjectivity. It will also reduce the time and effort required to sign off on clinical reports.
This product was funded by NIH grant 1R43GM128485-
Golden Helix will be demonstrating VSClinical live for the first time at the Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting (ACMG) in Charlotte, NC April 10-14, 2018. During these demonstrations, conference attendees will receive a complete understanding of VSClinical's complete use of capabilities.
About Golden Helix
Golden Helix has been delivering industry-leading bioinformatics solutions for the advancement of life science research and translational medicine for over 20 years. Our innovative technologies and analytic services empower scientists and healthcare professionals at all levels to derive meaning from the rapidly increasing volumes of genomic data produced from microarrays and next-generation sequencing. With our solutions, hundreds of the world's top pharmaceutical, biotech, and academic research organizations are able to harness the full potential of genomics to identify the cause of disease, improve the efficacy and safety of drugs, develop genomic diagnostics, and advance the quest for personalized medicine. Golden Helix products and services have been cited in over 1,200 peer-reviewed publications. For more information, visit www.goldenhelix.com.
Contact
Delaina Hawkins
Marketing Manager
Golden Helix, Inc.
***@goldenhelix.com
4069990176
