 
News By Tag
* Genomics
* Bioinformatics
* Next-gen Sequencing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Biotech
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Bozeman
  Montana
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
10987654

Golden Helix Announces VSClinical

Clinical Interpretation of Variants Based on ACMG Guidelines
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Genomics
* Bioinformatics
* Next-gen Sequencing

Industry:
* Biotech

Location:
* Bozeman - Montana - US

Subject:
* Products

BOZEMAN, Mont. - April 9, 2018 - PRLog -- Golden Helix has announced the upcoming release of VSClinical, the company's newest software solution for increasing the efficiency and accuracy of variant interpretation.

Available for trial/purchase in May 2018, VSClinical will allow labs to automate their clinical interpretation of variants based on ACMG Guidelines. This is a significant advancement to help eliminate the problems with human error and individual subjectivity. It will also reduce the time and effort required to sign off on clinical reports.

This product was funded by NIH grant 1R43GM128485-01. "We are grateful for the fact that the National Institute of General Medical Sciences agreed with our development and research plan and funded our work in this space," says Dr. Andreas Scherer, CEO & President of Golden Helix. "In addition, numerous labs around the world gave us valuable feedback on our development work. I'd like to thank all of our contributors for their valuable support."

Golden Helix will be demonstrating VSClinical live for the first time at the Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting (ACMG) in Charlotte, NC April 10-14, 2018. During these demonstrations, conference attendees will receive a complete understanding of VSClinical's complete use of capabilities.

About Golden Helix

Golden Helix has been delivering industry-leading bioinformatics solutions for the advancement of life science research and translational medicine for over 20 years. Our innovative technologies and analytic services empower scientists and healthcare professionals at all levels to derive meaning from the rapidly increasing volumes of genomic data produced from microarrays and next-generation sequencing. With our solutions, hundreds of the world's top pharmaceutical, biotech, and academic research organizations are able to harness the full potential of genomics to identify the cause of disease, improve the efficacy and safety of drugs, develop genomic diagnostics, and advance the quest for personalized medicine. Golden Helix products and services have been cited in over 1,200 peer-reviewed publications. For more information, visit www.goldenhelix.com.

Contact
Delaina Hawkins
Marketing Manager
Golden Helix, Inc.
***@goldenhelix.com
4069990176
End
Source:
Email:***@goldenhelix.com
Posted By:***@goldenhelix.com Email Verified
Tags:Genomics, Bioinformatics, Next-gen Sequencing
Industry:Biotech
Location:Bozeman - Montana - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Golden Helix, Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 09, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share