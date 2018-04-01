Food Trucks Beat Cancer, Relay For Life Flagler Friday, April 20, 2018

relay for life flagler logo

--Bring your appetite and help beat cancer. The Great American Relay For Life Flagler, kicks off on Friday, April 20, 2018, from 6p-11pm at Town Center Palm Coast. This year, Relay is all new with a food court, including over 12 popular food trucks and mobile kitchens.Arrested Appetite, Cool Beans BBQ, Kona Ice, Bruster's Real Ice Cream & Nathan's Famous, Yeast Coast Baking, Sweet Shelia's Funnel Cakes, Big Island Bowls & The Phun Coast Parrot Head's, Best Kettle Korn, Greg's Seafood, Salazzo's Sweets and Tiki T's.Relay is a fun family night with live music on stage spanning several genres, from jazz to rock. Including FPC Jazz Band and local favorites The Mercury 49's, Tony Neil Paul and Dan Lujan Band.Kids of all ages take a spin around the Relay track with your homemade cardboard car in the Road to Recovery Race. Plus enjoy; Zumba, Karta demonstrations, Hula Hoop, Pie Eating contests and a beautiful stunning Butterfly Release.In addition, we will take time to honor Relay's brave cancer survivors and remember the souls who have lost their battle. As a remembrance from loved ones, the flames from dedicated Luminaires will glow brightly around Relay's Town Center track. Bring your walking shoes, lawn chairs, family and friends.Relay For Life is a free event to the community. Donations are encouraged to help battle the fight against cancer. Come on out and make a difference. For more information, visitContact:Steve Canfield(386) 931-0209