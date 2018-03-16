Feds Partner with Detroit Addiction Treatment Specialists to Curb Epidemic

New data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pushed federal organizations to partner with addiction specialists in Detroit to fight the opioid crisis.

-- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released a report with data that showed there were almost 400 opioid overdoses in Detroit last year.The report pushed the Detroit police department to organize the creation of a task force to fight the impact of opioids on the area.The force features a team of officials that respond and address all cases associated with opioids.It also has additional members that are in charge of working with the local department of the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and Homeland Security officials as well as substance abuse professionals.Representatives of the DEA in Detroit have stated that drug addiction has been changing for the past few years and most times substance use disorders develop from prescription drug use.They stated that legislators need to work with treatment professionals to improve both public education and care provided to people with substance use disorders.Professionals who work at Detroit's Sacred Heart Rehab Center suggested that people who need help encounter many barriers. Paula Nelson, the director of the Sacred Heart Rehab Center, said that most health care professionals are willing to help locals get help but also face challenges.Michigan has been severely affected by the epidemic and, throughout 2017, the state reported more than 1,700 cases of opioid overdose deaths.In two months, physicians practicing in the state will be required to consult with the Michigan Automated Prescription System before prescribing any opioid-based medication or controlled medications that exceed a three-day supply to people.