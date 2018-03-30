News By Tag
Your Sunshine Talent Show Celebrating Talents and Gifts of Individuals with Disabilities
The major goals of the event are to change attitudes, by celebrating and demonstrating that all are unique and talented, despite any physical, emotional, and mental obstacles; to recognize and honor the talents, and to empower those with special needs. Every individual with special needs who is performing and attending the event would get recognized. For many performers, it will be the first time in their lives where they can learn to embrace confidence, develop trust in others, and enhance their belief in themselves. It is a chance to transmute life experiences into a discovery process of their own talents.
To join the celebration register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/
About Your Sunshine: Charitable nonprofit organization that was created by a core group of enthusiastic, philanthropic, and dedicated founders with a deep passion for effecting change in the human condition. Your Sunshine's mission is to enrich and improve the social, physical, emotional, and recreational capabilities of all children, youth, and adults, so that they can fully discover and develop their full potential in a nurturing environment, and be prepared to make a positive impact in the world. The main objective driving each new day at Your Sunshine is to turn limitations into possibilities. Our founder, Anastasia Martynova, grew up as an individual with special needs and gained lifelong insights through her first-hand experiences of what it truly feels like to be different from others. We have been very active at the community offering classes, day camps inclusive for all, recreational and social events, customized birthday celebrations, and a wide array of workshops. We also have been offering after-school programs that provide students with academic enrichment opportunities, as well as additional activities designed to complement the districts' academic programs. Since the first days of our dedicated service, we engaged over 250 volunteers, conducted 50 programs, classes, and events, and touched the hearts of over 1500 kids, youth, and adults. For more information visit www.yoursunshine.org
Contact:
Anastasia Martynova, Founder and President
a.martynova@
End
