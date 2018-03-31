News By Tag
OUTshine Film Festival Named A TOP 100 Event in South Florida by BIZBASH
The OUTshine Film Festival is recognized as one of the most influential annual events in South Florida.
The OUTshine Film Festival is twice annual film festival that showcases award-winning LGBTQ films that shorts that show the diversity of voices that make up the LGBTQ community. This year, the festival is celebrating its 20th anniversary season in Miami with over 80 film premieres, celebrity studded red carpets, parties, and panel discussions.
"We're honored that not only a cultural event is making the list of top events in South Florida, but also that an LGBTQ event like our film festival is gaining national recognition."
"People today value experiences over things, and the Top 100 Events are events anyone would want to go to," said Beth Kormanik, BizBash editor in chief. "They represent the best of live events and provide attendees and sponsors ideal environments to gather to exchange ideas, network, and have fun."
The OUTshine Film Festival in Miami kicks off on April 20th, 2018. Tickets for the film fesitval can be purchased here (http://www.outshinefilm.com).
About OUTshine Film Festival
The OUTshine LGBT Film Festival is a bi-annual film festival with a mission to inspire, entertain, and educate the public and encourage a sense of community through international and culturally diverse film, video and other media that offer historical and contemporary perspectives on the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender experience.
About BIZBASH
BizBash empowers event professionals with ideas, intelligence, and resources to create smarter events. Each month more than 200,000 unique users across North America and beyond look to BizBash for venue discovery, event style, technology, and tools for their next event. Visit us at www.bizbash.com. Follow us at @bizbash on Twitter and Instagram or www.facebook.com/
