My Rare Son 2nd Annual Fashion Show

Pulmonary Hypertension is high blood pressure in the lungs; it is a chronic life-changing disease that can lead to right heart failure if left untreated.

-- Pulmonary Hypertension is a very rare disease, also known as Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) is an uncurable disease. With regular hyper tensions the arteries throughout the body are constricted, PH affects only the blood vessels in the lungs and the right side of the heart. PH causes the walls of the arteries of the lungs to tighten and stiffen. Eventually the extra stress causes the heart to enlarge and become less flexible.What are the symptoms of pulmonary hypertension?1. Shortness of Breath2. Dizziness3. FatigueWho gets pulmonary hypertension?PH affects people of all ages, races, and ethnic backgrounds.What are the treatments options for pulmonary hypertension?While there is no cure for PH, different treatment options are available to help manage your disease depending on your type.Current Events:My Rare Son Isaiah 2Annual Pulmonary Hypertension Fashion ShowApril 8Lofty Spaces816 Montgomery StDallas, TX 75215Admission: $356pm to 8pmBuy Tickets: https://bit.ly/ 2Eki1B7 About My Rare SonSharla Thompson was over whelmed when at 5 years old her son Isaiah Thompson was diagnostic with PH. As a parent its difficult knowing your child is suffering with a disease that has no cure, which is how My Rare Son becameThe Founder of My Rare Son, Sharla Thompson, is available for interviews about pulmonary hypertension.Contact: Sharla Thompsonmyraresonisaiah@gmail.comTel: 469-337-9423