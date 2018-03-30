 
My Rare Son 2nd Annual Fashion Show

Pulmonary Hypertension is high blood pressure in the lungs; it is a chronic life-changing disease that can lead to right heart failure if left untreated.
 
 
DALLAS - April 4, 2018 - PRLog -- Pulmonary Hypertension is a very rare disease, also known as Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) is an uncurable disease. With regular hyper tensions the arteries throughout the body are constricted, PH affects only the blood vessels in the lungs and the right side of the heart. PH causes the walls of the arteries of the lungs to tighten and stiffen. Eventually the extra stress causes the heart to enlarge and become less flexible.

What are the symptoms of pulmonary hypertension?

1.    Shortness of Breath

2.    Dizziness

3.    Fatigue

Who gets pulmonary hypertension?

PH affects people of all ages, races, and ethnic backgrounds.

What are the treatments options for pulmonary hypertension?

While there is no cure for PH, different treatment options are available to help manage your disease depending on your type.

Current Events:

My Rare Son Isaiah 2nd Annual Pulmonary Hypertension Fashion Show

April 8th

Lofty Spaces

816 Montgomery St

Dallas, TX 75215

Admission: $35

6pm to 8pm

Buy Tickets: https://bit.ly/2Eki1B7

About My Rare Son

Sharla Thompson was over whelmed when at 5 years old her son Isaiah Thompson was diagnostic with PH. As a parent its difficult knowing your child is suffering with a disease that has no cure, which is how My Rare Son became

My Rare Son, founded in 2016, is committed to contributing funds to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association that will aide in finding the cure. In the meantime the organization will provide mental support to Pulmonary Hypertension families. It is also the goal of My Rare Son Isaiah PH Warrior Foundation to sponsor a family to the annual Pulmonary Hypertension Convention.

The Founder of My Rare Son, Sharla Thompson, is available for interviews about pulmonary hypertension.
Contact: Sharla Thompson
myraresonisaiah@gmail.com
Tel: 469-337-9423

Source:My Rare Son
