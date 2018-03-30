News By Tag
My Rare Son 2nd Annual Fashion Show
Pulmonary Hypertension is high blood pressure in the lungs; it is a chronic life-changing disease that can lead to right heart failure if left untreated.
What are the symptoms of pulmonary hypertension?
1. Shortness of Breath
2. Dizziness
3. Fatigue
Who gets pulmonary hypertension?
PH affects people of all ages, races, and ethnic backgrounds.
What are the treatments options for pulmonary hypertension?
While there is no cure for PH, different treatment options are available to help manage your disease depending on your type.
Current Events:
My Rare Son Isaiah 2nd Annual Pulmonary Hypertension Fashion Show
April 8th
Lofty Spaces
816 Montgomery St
Dallas, TX 75215
Admission: $35
6pm to 8pm
Buy Tickets: https://bit.ly/
About My Rare Son
Sharla Thompson was over whelmed when at 5 years old her son Isaiah Thompson was diagnostic with PH. As a parent its difficult knowing your child is suffering with a disease that has no cure, which is how My Rare Son became
My Rare Son, founded in 2016, is committed to contributing funds to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association that will aide in finding the cure. In the meantime the organization will provide mental support to Pulmonary Hypertension families. It is also the goal of My Rare Son Isaiah PH Warrior Foundation to sponsor a family to the annual Pulmonary Hypertension Convention.
The Founder of My Rare Son, Sharla Thompson, is available for interviews about pulmonary hypertension.
Contact: Sharla Thompson
myraresonisaiah@
Tel: 469-337-9423
Contact
MY RARE SON
Cedar Hill, Texas 75106
www.myrareson.org
***@gmail.com
End
