ClickDishes Inc. selected to Metabridge X
Social food tech startup recognized as one of the Top 15 Canadian Scale-Ups of 2018
"We are excited for our 10th year, providing mentorship to our Top 15 and bringing together this exceptional cohort from all across the country," said Steve Wandler, founder of Metabridge. "We are always overwhelmed with the response and proud to showcase the very best in Canadian innovation."
The Top 15 Canadian Scale-Ups of 2018, as named by Metabridge, will attend an executive retreat where they will network with like-minded peers and other technology leaders. Startup founders will also be able to connect with top influencers, advisors, mentors, and VCs at the invite-only event.
Metabridge is dedicated to helping companies expand and take their business to the next level through mentoring in its year-round program. The nonprofit was borne out of the need to help bridge Canadian companies with Silicon Valley executives.
"It is an honour to be recognized by Metabridge and be part of the 2018 cohort," said Alec Wang, CEO of ClickDishes. "We at ClickDishes are proud of what we have accomplished so far and we are excited for the opportunity to network with and learn from the distinguished mentors at Metabridge X."
ClickDishes is the first social foodie app and mobile platform to enable any quick service restaurant to offer mobile ordering. Since launching in 2017 in Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver, ClickDishes has onboarded more than 200+ restaurant partners, and has experienced double-digit growth month-to-month. Its main feature 'Grab&Go' ordering, allows consumers to order their meal from their phone, skip the line, and pick up their food from the restaurant's pick-up area when it is ready. The 'Grab&Go Plus' feature is an invitation function that allows users to invite friends and family to place an order with them when they are ordering from the same restaurant via the app.
Metabridge X will be a two and a half day event featuring custom roundtables, think tanks, networking events, and VIP activities throughout the Okanagan.
For more information about ClickDishes, or to download the app, please visit www.clickdishes.com. For more information about Metabridge please visit metabridge.com.
About ClickDishes Inc.:
ClickDishes is a social food ordering app that allows people to order ahead and pay at hundreds of quick service restaurants. ClickDishes links colleagues, friends, and classmates when ordering food.
