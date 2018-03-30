News By Tag
Application deadline approaching for Junior Achievement's CEO Academy at FGCU
Applications open through April 18 for rising high school juniors, seniors
The CEO Academy is open to rising high school juniors and seniors from Charlotte, Collier and Lee counties. Under the guidance of experienced local business leaders, entrepreneurs and Florida Gulf Coast University professors, participating students work in project teams to develop a unique business concept and comprehensive business plan. Students can expect lessons in economics, entrepreneurship, ethics, finance, global economy, marketing and international trade.
The one-week camp runs from June 4-8 at FGCU's Emergent Technologies Institute, located at 16301 Innovation Lane in Fort Myers. Camp hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Thanks to generous supporters, Junior Achievement of Southwest Florida is pleased to announce that college scholarship money will be awarded to each student on the winning team for the business plan competition held at the camp's conclusion. A distinguished judging panel consists of past Junior Achievement Laureates, who themselves are exceptional entrepreneurs and have been recognized for making a significant contribution to the economic development of Southwest Florida while adhering to high moral and ethical principles. This opportunity offers students invaluable knowledge and experience from successful business leaders and entrepreneurs, which provides an excellent addition to a college application and the chance to participate in future Junior Achievement events.
Interested students may apply by visiting Junior Achievement of Southwest Florida's website, www.JASWFL.org, or calling the office at 239-225-2590. There is a $100 application fee, which is fully refundable if the student is not selected.
About Junior Achievement:
Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future and make smart academic and economic choices. Junior Achievement programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations in over 100 countries worldwide. Locally, Junior Achievement of Southwest Florida (http://www.jaswfl.org/)
Media Contact
Holly Boldrin, APR, CPRC, Priority Marketing
239-267-2638
mediarelations@
