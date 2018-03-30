 
Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Elena Ortega-Tauler & Associates as a Gold Member
 
 
DORAL, Fla. - April 4, 2018 - PRLog -- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Elena Ortega-Tauler & Associates as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Elena Ortega-Tauler & Associates will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.

"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to Elena Ortega-Tauler & Associates!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.

About Elena Ortega-Tauler & Associates

With my 25 years of experience and with our team of high professional level and excellence, we feel confident that we can provide a fast, safe and, why not say, economic service.

We are the creators of a model that we call "Line of Immigration" and we take care of arriving with our services really all without exception. We are waiting for you and we wish you all the best and I thank you affectionately for this visit, hoping that it will be repeated, since that is the most important thing for us.

http://elenatauler.com/

About the Doral Chamber of Commerce

The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez.  The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".

The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business.  After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business.  We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.

http://www.doralchamber.org/

Elena Tauler - Ortega | Owner
9851 NW 58th St #115, Doral, FL 33178
elenatauler@aol.com
