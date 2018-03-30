Author Charlotte Snead Publishes First Children's Book

Deano the Dino Goes to the Doctor

-- Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc. is proud to announce the release ofby West Virginia author, Charlotte S. Snead.Charlotte S. Snead resides in West Virginia with her husband. She is the author of six novels, including the, a series that follows the lives of five girls who shared a season at a Christian maternity home.is her first children's book, and is dedicated to her eleven grandchildren.was inspired by a real visit to the doctor, during which Snead's husband, an orthopedic surgeon, truly treated Deano. Snead's hope foris that it helps take the fear out of visiting a doctor's office for young children.Charlotte Snead plans to create a series around Deano the Dino, with otheralready in the works.can be purchased through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and through Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc. Visit Charlotte S. Snead's blog at charlottesnead.com.Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., includes the imprints Mountain Girl Press, Little Creek Books, Express Editions, RoseHeart Publishing, Broken Crow Ridge, and DigiStyle. Each imprint specializes in a particular genre—from Appalachian stories to children's books and more. At JCP, we believe 'every story needs a book.'For more information or to schedule a book signing, call Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., at 423.926.9983, or visit jancarolpublishing.com.Follow JCP on Facebook.Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc.Mountain Girl Press ~ Little Creek Books ~ Express Editions ~ DigiStyle ~ RoseHeart ~Broken Crow RidgeP.O. Box 701Johnson City, TN 37605423.926.9983www.jancarolpublishing.com