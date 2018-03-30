News By Tag
Author Charlotte Snead Publishes First Children's Book
Charlotte S. Snead resides in West Virginia with her husband. She is the author of six novels, including the Hope House Girls series, a series that follows the lives of five girls who shared a season at a Christian maternity home. Deano the Dino Goes to the Doctor is her first children's book, and is dedicated to her eleven grandchildren.
Deano the Dino Goes to the Doctor was inspired by a real visit to the doctor, during which Snead's husband, an orthopedic surgeon, truly treated Deano. Snead's hope for Deano the Dino Goes to the Doctor is that it helps take the fear out of visiting a doctor's office for young children.
Charlotte Snead plans to create a series around Deano the Dino, with other Deano the Dino Stories already in the works.
Deano the Dino Goes to the Doctor can be purchased through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and through Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc. Visit Charlotte S. Snead's blog at charlottesnead.com.
Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., includes the imprints Mountain Girl Press, Little Creek Books, Express Editions, RoseHeart Publishing, Broken Crow Ridge, and DigiStyle. Each imprint specializes in a particular genre—from Appalachian stories to children's books and more. At JCP, we believe 'every story needs a book.'
For more information or to schedule a book signing, call Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., at 423.926.9983, or visit jancarolpublishing.com.
