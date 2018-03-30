Author Jenn Sadai Publishes Fifth Empowering Novel

No Kids Required

-- Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc. is proud to announce the release ofby Canadian author, Jenn Sadai.Jenn Sadai is an author and advocate living in Ontario, Canada with her husband, stepchildren, and two dogs. She uses her talents and life experiences to inspire others.is her fifth published story, but it certainly won't be her last. She has countless other empowering stories brewing inside of her, and plans on capturing them all in print.is the story of 20 women who are choosing to be child free. It showcases the blessings and burdens that come with their decision, how they fill their free time, and the countless reasons why these women decided that kids are not required. It's an honest and insightful story about respecting one another's choices, and living life on your terms., is a well written insight of women baring their strongly felt decisions to not have children. It breaks away from the stigma that women have been burdened with for many years. The reasons for their choice are empowering for those who chose not to experience pregnancy or have a child of their own. –Elizabeth Buttke,Jenn Sadai will be hosting a book launch party and fundraiser foron Friday, April 27.can be purchased through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and through Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc.Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., includes the imprints Mountain Girl Press, Little Creek Books, Express Editions, RoseHeart Publishing, Broken Crow Ridge, and DigiStyle. Each imprint specializes in a particular genre—from Appalachian stories to children's books and more. At JCP, we believe 'every story needs a book.'For more information or to schedule a book signing, call Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., at 423.926.9983, or visit jancarolpublishing.com.Follow JCP on Facebook.Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc.Mountain Girl Press ~ Little Creek Books ~ Express Editions ~ DigiStyle ~ RoseHeart ~Broken Crow RidgeP.O. Box 701Johnson City, TN 37605423.926.9983www.jancarolpublishing.com