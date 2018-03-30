 
News By Tag
* Non-fiction
* Empowering Women
* Women's nonfiction
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Johnson City
  Tennessee
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
54321
March 2018
3130

Author Jenn Sadai Publishes Fifth Empowering Novel

 
 
No Kids Required
No Kids Required
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Non-fiction
* Empowering Women
* Women's nonfiction

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* Johnson City - Tennessee - US

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - April 4, 2018 - PRLog -- Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc. is proud to announce the release of No Kids Required by Canadian author, Jenn Sadai.

Jenn Sadai is an author and advocate living in Ontario, Canada with her husband, stepchildren, and two dogs. She uses her talents and life experiences to inspire others. No Kids Required is her fifth published story, but it certainly won't be her last. She has countless other empowering stories brewing inside of her, and plans on capturing them all in print.

No Kids Required is the story of 20 women who are choosing to be child free. It showcases the blessings and burdens that come with their decision, how they fill their free time, and the countless reasons why these women decided that kids are not required. It's an honest and insightful story about respecting one another's choices, and living life on your terms.

No Kids Required, is a well written insight of women baring their strongly felt decisions to not have children. It breaks away from the stigma that women have been burdened with for many years. The reasons for their choice are empowering for those who chose not to experience pregnancy or have a child of their own.  –Elizabeth Buttke, Deep in the Holler

Jenn Sadai will be hosting a book launch party and fundraiser for No Kids Required on Friday, April 27.

No Kids Required can be purchased through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and through Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc.

Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., includes the imprints Mountain Girl Press, Little Creek Books, Express Editions, RoseHeart Publishing, Broken Crow Ridge, and DigiStyle. Each imprint specializes in a particular genre—from Appalachian stories to children's books and more. At JCP, we believe 'every story needs a book.'

For more information or to schedule a book signing, call Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., at 423.926.9983, or visit jancarolpublishing.com.

Follow JCP on Facebook.
Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc.
Mountain Girl Press ~ Little Creek Books ~ Express Editions ~ DigiStyle ~ RoseHeart ~Broken Crow Ridge
P.O. Box 701
Johnson City, TN 37605
423.926.9983
www.jancarolpublishing.com

Contact
Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc.
***@jancarolpublishing.com
End
Source:
Email:***@jancarolpublishing.com Email Verified
Tags:Non-fiction, Empowering Women, Women's nonfiction
Industry:Books
Location:Johnson City - Tennessee - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Jan-Carol Publishing, INC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 04, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share