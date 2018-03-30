2019 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic Features LOUISVILLE Head Coach Dan McDonnell

Dan McDonnell

On June 27, 2006, Dan McDonnell, one of the top young minds in college baseball, was named the 18th head coach of the University of Louisville baseball team. And on June 15, 2007, McDonnell and the Cardinals took the field at hallowed Rosenblatt Stadium in Omaha for game one of the 2007 College World Series. Not bad for 353 days on the jobAs the first rookie head coach to lead his team to Omaha in 27 years, McDonnell was named National Coach of the Year by Rivals.com after guiding the Cardinals to a then-school record 47 wins during that 2007 season. He followed that impressive debut season by leading Louisville to nine more NCAA appearances during the next 10 years, including three more College World Series berths in 2013, 2014 and 2017, as well as eight conference regular season titles and two conference tournament championships. McDonnell added his second career National Coach of the Year honor following the 2017 season receiving the award from Baseball America. In McDonnell's 11 seasons as head coach, Louisville ranks third nationally in wins with 509, including a school-record 53 wins during the record-setting 2017 season.As the top assistant and recruiting coordinator for Mike Bianco at the University of Mississippi for six seasons prior to taking over as head coach at Louisville, McDonnell and the Rebels had four top-20 recruiting classes and three groups that ranked in the top 10 nationally.Before his arrival in Oxford, Miss., McDonnell was an assistant and recruiting coordinator at his alma mater, The Citadel, for eight seasons. During his playing days for the Bulldogs, McDonnell earned four letters, helping The Citadel to the 1990 College World Series, marking the first time a military school has made the trip to Omaha. As a second baseman, he was named first-team All-Southern Conference as a junior.McDonnell graduated from The Citadel in 1992 and later completed his master's degree in business administration in 1995. He is married to the former Julie Anne Underwood of Charlotte, N.C. The couple has two sons, Jake and Justin.