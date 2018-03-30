News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Free Bereavement Support Group for Men in Vancouver
This new grief support group is for men who have experienced the loss of a loved one. Men grieve uniquely and our experienced staff are here to help. Join a small group of men to gain a deeper understanding of the grieving process and to help move towards a new normal. A men's grief support group provides an opportunity for men to talk with one another about their own grief experience in a welcoming, comfortable and healing environment. Grief support groups are open to everyone who has lost a loved one, not just those touched by hospice. Registration is requested, 360.270.2327 or griefsupport@
About Community Home Health & Hospice
Community Home Health & Hospice is an independent, community-based non-profit healthcare agency serving the healthcare needs of Washington and Oregon families since 1977. Their services include home care personal services, home health, home hospice, in-patient hospice care and bereavement services. Every day, they care for 600 patients throughout Clark, Cowlitz, and Wahkiakum Counties in Washington and Columbia County in Oregon. Community Home Health & Hospice supports the healthcare and independent living goals of each patient and their loved ones by delivering the highest quality, compassionate and dignified care to individuals in their chosen place of residence. They have received recognition for nine years as a HomeCare Elite top agency. For more information, visit www.chhh.org.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse