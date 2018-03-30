 
News By Tag
* Bereavement Group
* Grief Support For Men
* Free Bereavement Group
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Free
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Vancouver
  Washington
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
54321
March 2018
3130

Free Bereavement Support Group for Men in Vancouver

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Bereavement Group
* Grief Support For Men
* Free Bereavement Group

Industry:
* Free

Location:
* Vancouver - Washington - US

Subject:
* Events

VANCOUVER, Wash. - April 4, 2018 - PRLog -- Community Home Health & Hospice is offering a five-week, free grief support group for men at the Elaine & Don Heimbigner Hospice Care Center, 3102 NE 134th Street, Vancouver, WA. The group meets Wednesdays from 6:00 pm – 7:20 pm, from April 25 - May 23, 2018. Facilitated by Chaplain Joel Whiteside, DMin, with more than 15 years of experience leading grief groups, and Rick Sievers, a retired mental health therapist.

This new grief support group is for men who have experienced the loss of a loved one. Men grieve uniquely and our experienced staff are here to help. Join a small group of men to gain a deeper understanding of the grieving process and to help move towards a new normal. A men's grief support group provides an opportunity for men to talk with one another about their own grief experience in a welcoming, comfortable and healing environment. Grief support groups are open to everyone who has lost a loved one, not just those touched by hospice. Registration is requested, 360.270.2327 or griefsupport@chhh.org.

About Community Home Health & Hospice

Community Home Health & Hospice is an independent, community-based non-profit healthcare agency serving the healthcare needs of Washington and Oregon families since 1977. Their services include home care personal services, home health, home hospice, in-patient hospice care and bereavement services. Every day, they care for 600 patients throughout Clark, Cowlitz, and Wahkiakum Counties in Washington and Columbia County in Oregon. Community Home Health & Hospice supports the healthcare and independent living goals of each patient and their loved ones by delivering the highest quality, compassionate and dignified care to individuals in their chosen place of residence. They have received recognition for nine years as a HomeCare Elite top agency. For more information, visit www.chhh.org.
End
Source:
Email:***@chhh.org Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Community Home Health & Hospice News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 04, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share