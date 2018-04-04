News By Tag
Little City Announced as Garvey's Office Products' 2nd Quarter Recycle for a Reason Recipient
Little City, a 59-year old organization that provides services to children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is announced as Garvey's Office Products' 2nd quarter Recycle for a Reason recipient.
Started in 2007, Recycle for Reason was created as a way to give back to the local community. The program thrives on the collection of recyclable items. Each quarter, Garvey's Office Product's drivers collect used toners, unwanted electronics and flattened cardboard from customers when making deliveries. The local community is also encouraged to drop off donations to Garvey's Office Products' warehouse in Niles, IL. The funds that are raised from recycling these donations are then pooled together and given to the quarter's featured charity.
Little City, a 59-year-old organization that serves children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, will be the recipient of the funds collected between April 1 – June 30, 2018. These donations will further Little City's mission to create hope, change lives and challenge the limits placed on individuals with disabilities.
Through its outreach, Little City provides innovative services to more than 1,000 clients weekly. Its comprehensive program portfolio includes vocational training, employment placement, foster care, adoption, home-based family support, health/wellness programs, recreation/therapeutic activities, disability awareness, community education, a day school and an award-winning arts program.
To learn more about donating recyclable items to help Little City, visit https://www.getgarveys.com/
# # #
About Little City
Little City serves children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities by providing the best options and opportunities to live safely, learn continuously, explore creatively and work productively throughout their lifetime. https://www.littlecity.org/
About Garvey's Office Products
Garvey's Office Products has been fulfilling Chicagoland's office supply needs since 1926. Known as the "nice guys :)" in office supplies, the company prides itself on its flexibility, customer relationships, pricing power and longtime experience in the office products industry.
