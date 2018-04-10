News By Tag
Meet Intalytics' Matt Montgomery at the ICSC Food for Thought Conference 2018 in New Orleans, LA
ICSC Food for Thought attendees are invited to join Intalytics' Matt Montgomery for a special session, "Real Estate Site Analytics for Restaurants."
General Session: Real Estate Site Analytics for Restaurants
Tuesday, April 10, 2018, from 10:45 AM – 11:45 AM
Roosevelt Ballroom, Mezzanine Level
About ICSC Food for Thought Conference – The Roosevelt – New Orleans, LA
The Role of Food and Beverage in Changing the Retail Landscape
Monday – Tuesday, April 9 – 10, 2018
By 2025, food and beverage is expected to dominate 20% of total space in American and Canadian retail real estate properties. Dining preferences among shopping center customers have shifted dramatically over the past several years – what are the retail real estate implications?
About Intalytics
Intalytics (http://intalytics.com/
Contact
Kelly Sims
Director of Marketing
***@intalytics.com
