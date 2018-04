Meet Intalytics' Matt Montgomery at the ICSC Food for Thought Conference 2018 in New Orleans, LA

ICSC Food for Thought attendees are invited to join Intalytics' Matt Montgomery for a special session, "Real Estate Site Analytics for Restaurants."

-- Intalytics'will participate in a session entitled, "Real Estate Site Analytics for Restaurants,"at the ICSC Food for Thought Conference in New Orleans, LA on Tuesday, April 10at 10:45 AM CST. Matt will explain why retail location analysis is critical in real estate site selection, powering an informed approach for optimizing unit placement. All attendees are welcome to join the session.Tuesday, April 10, 2018, from 10:45 AM – 11:45 AMRoosevelt Ballroom, Mezzanine LevelThe Role of Food and Beverage in Changing the Retail LandscapeMonday – Tuesday, April 9 – 10, 2018By 2025, food and beverage is expected to dominate 20% of total space in American and Canadian retail real estate properties. Dining preferences among shopping center customers have shifted dramatically over the past several years – what are the retail real estate implications?How can you succeed in this rapidly changing environment?At Food for Thought, you'll learn the value of food and beverage and how it can be successfully integrated within your center. Credit: ICSCIntalytics ( http://intalytics.com/ ) provides world-class predictive analytics tools, technologies, and consulting to restaurants, retailers, financial institutions, healthcare providers, service organizations, and private equity firms seeking location-centric insights. Founded in 2007 by four leading practitioners in the field of predictive analytics, Intalytics leverages cutting-edge modeling techniques, third-party datasets, and web-based analytical tools to deliver innovative, accurate and actionable real estate and marketing solutions.