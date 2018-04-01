News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Threading Love to host the authors of "A Short Season"
Progeria (rapid premature aging) affects less than 100 people worldwide
In A Short Season: Faith, Family, and a Boy's Love for Baseball, Dave Bohner, the story's narrator and Grandfather to Josiah, and Jake Gronsky, former professional baseball player with the St. Louis Cardinals organization, tell the powerful story of Josiah Viera's fight for life that not only sparked a family's journey towards healing but inspired a generation of baseball players from one of the most historic organizations in Major League Baseball.
"Josiah has a passion for baseball that transcends the sport. His story has inspired millions, and this book will impact everyone who reads it."
– Ben Houser, Senior Producer ESPN E:60
Join the book signing!
On Friday, April 13th from 5 pm - 8 pm at Threading Love in Downtown Lewisburg (right next to the Campus Theatre), co-authors Jake Gronsky and David Bohner will be available to sign books as well as introduce the guest of honor - Josiah Viera! Threading Love will be featuring a pop-up coffee shop by East Africa Coffee Co. and a gourmet grilled cheese food truck by Grilled Cheese Cafe 2, where a percentage of proceeds from sales will be donated to Josiah. There will be books available for purchase in-store at the event and are available for purchase today at Threading Love. Books can also be purchased through their website to pick up in store or to ship by going to the following link: Threading Love Store (https://www.threadinglove.com/
Threading Love will be featuring their line of clothing 'Josiah by Threading Love' that was designed by Josiah himself and gives back to help with his travel expenses for baseball.
For any questions, please contact Threading Love at 570-523-0323.
To purchase:
Sunbury Press Store-
https://www.sunburypressstore.com/
Amazon-
https://www.amazon.com/
By G. David Bohner & Jake Gronsky
SUNBURY PRESS
Trade Paperback - 6 x 9 x 1
9781620060223
240 Pages with b&w photos
SPORTS & RECREATION / Baseball
FAMILY & RELATIONSHIPS / Children with Special Needs
MEDICAL / Diseases / Genetic
For more information, please contact:
publicity@sunburypress.com
Contact
Nicole Amenheuser
***@sunburypress.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse