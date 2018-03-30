News By Tag
Small Business Monthly Selects T.J. Hoeferlin as "2018 Top 100 St. Louisans to Know"
T.J. Hoeferlin is the Director of Assurance at St. Louis-based Purk & Associates.
Hoeferlin, who joined Purk & Associates in 2016, is responsible for all assurance related services including audits, reviews, compilations, and agreed upon procedures. He oversees and manages a wide variety of areas ranging from engagement management and client service to research and implementation of new accounting and auditing standards.
"I am honored to be selected as one of the 'Top 100 St. Louisans to Know.' St. Louis has a strong and growing entrepreneurial community, and I continue to be amazed by the level of talent and drive of the business owners and entrepreneurs I meet each day," said Hoeferlin.
Hoeferlin earned a bachelor of science in accounting from Truman State University, and received a master of business administration from Washington University. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Missouri Society of Certified Public Accountants. Hoeferlin is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), and Certified Internal Auditor (CIA).
To read Hoeferlin's profile and the profiles of the recipients of the "2018 Top 100 St. Louisans to Know," please click on the following link, http://www.pageturnpro.com/
Founded in 2009 with headquarters in St. Louis, Purk & Associates, P.C., is a nationally recognized and award winning, independently owned accounting and management advisory firm that delivers a full range of tax, accounting, audit and consulting services. At Purk & Associates, our focus is to help our clients achieve more financial and business success. To learn more, please visit www.purkpc.com.
