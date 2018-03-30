News By Tag
ERA Wilder Realty Irmo Welcomes Chip Daniels as New Broker-in-Charge
"I have had the pleasure to know Chip for over 20 years as a strong leader and as a great competitor in the industry. I have always admired his leadership and the way he builds and maintains his team of real estate professionals,' said Eddie Wilder, President and CEO of ERA Wilder Realty."We are excited to have Chip join our team and can't wait to see him bring the Irmo office to new heights with his expertise and commitment."
"I am very excited to join the ERA team in Irmo. I am honored to be with a company that has such a strong focus on respect, professionalism, team work, creating a family atmosphere, and operates with their core values as a top priority,' said Daniels.
A North Carolina native, Daniels has lived in the Midlands of SC for 30 years. After retiring from the U.S. Military in 1999, Daniels immediately began a new career in the real estate industry. He has been involved in many aspects of the industry from agent, recruiter, training agents and has 15 years of experience as broker-in-charge. Daniels enjoys providing new Realtors with the guidance they need to provide outstanding service to their clients as well as ensuring veteran agents get the tools they need for continued success. Having moved often while in the Marines, Daniels has a great perspective on how important a good Realtor is to this process. He has a wife that is a teacher and three grown children that are a nurse, a teacher and a pharmacist.
About ERA Wilder Realty
Founded in 1995, ERA Wilder Realty is one of the largest real estate companies serving the state of South Carolina. ERA is known for its innovative momentum and providing their agents with tech-savvy tools and the most up-to-date knowledge of today's real estate market, allowing them to serve their clients in the best possible way. Visit erawilderrealty.com (https://www.erarealestate.com/
