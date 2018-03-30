 
Girls Going Places celebrates women with Uncommon Friends Foundation

 
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - April 4, 2018 - PRLog -- Wisdom becomes powerful when it is shared. Accomplished female entrepreneurs will be honored for imparting the lessons they've learned to young women in their organizations at Celebrating Women, a night of acclaim put together by Fort Myers-based financial independence organization Girls Going Places.

Mentors and their guests will gather Thursday, April 12 from 5-7 p.m. at the Burroughs Home in historic downtown Fort Myers. Guests will enjoy an evening of dinner, dancing and cocktails overlooking the beautiful Caloosahatchee River. Raffle tickets will be sold to raise money to provide a scholarship to put one girl through the Girls Going Places mentorship program.

Use of the Burroughs home was donated by Jennifer Nelson, an event sponsor who serves as a Girls Going Places mentor, executive director of the Uncommon Friends Foundation and on the Cape Coral City Council.

"It is vital that young girls have women role models they can look up to and a mentor to call when they need guidance," Girls Going Places founder Lynne Kimmich says. "The opportunities for these young girls are virtually limitless. The organization provides them a chance to learn about leadership and entrepreneurship from women who have been through it."

More mentors are needed. The annual Girls Going Places Entrepreneurship Conference, presented by Alliance Financial Group, will be held May 9 at Florida Gulf Coast University, and Kimmich's team is working to secure more mentors before then.

"We have 140 girls across six counties attend the conference each year," Kimmich said. "And we are always in need of mentors to ensure our students receive the personalized attention they deserve."

For more information about Girls Going Places or get involved, visit girlsgoingplaces-afg.com or call 239-561-2900 (tel:(239)%20561-2900).
Source:Uncommon Friends Foundation
