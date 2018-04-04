 
PTIA Personal Trainer Certification Hosted at Mohawk Valley Community College

PTIA offers Personal Training that will prepare you for a successful career as a Fitness Professional!
 
 
PTIA, PERSONAL TRAINING CERTIFICATION
PTIA, PERSONAL TRAINING CERTIFICATION
UTICA, N.Y. - April 4, 2018 - PRLog -- Here's your chance to become a certified Personal Trainer in one intensive weekend. This course will give you the education, skills, and insight to become a valued professional as a certified personal trainer, ready to enter the workforce.

***Our Certification includes a MANDATORY 2 Day Intensive Hands-On training***

PTIA certified personal trainers are better prepared for the real world by being exposed to hands-on training by experienced trainers and instructors... not just a textbook and an online exam. You'll learn everything you need to know before you hit the gym floor.

An online final exam will be taken after the class is complete. There are no prerequisites to participate in this program. Text and materials are purchased separately for $85 on the first day of class. Please bring a check or cash to receive materials. Note: CPR certification needs to be obtained before final certification. A 10-hour Internship/Shadowing period is also required for final certification. Please dress in gym clothes and bring a lunch and a mat."

• Saturday, May 5, 2018 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM
  Sunday, May 6, 2018   9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

• Mohawk Valley Community college1101 Sherman DriveUtica, NY, 13501United States

For more information and Registration, please contact us:

call 315-792-5300 or email us at ccedadmin@mvcc.edu (mailto:cced@mvcc.edu).

Contact
Carolyn DeJohn
Center for Corporate and Community Education
https://www.ptia.info/ptia-class-schedule/2018/5/5/person...

Media Contact
Personal Training Institute Of America
***@ptia.info
18884572711
End
Source:Mohawk Valley Community College
Email:***@ptia.info Email Verified
Page Updated Last on: Apr 04, 2018
