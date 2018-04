Abbey Design Center Celebrates 30 Years In Business By Thanking The Community's Academic Heroes

Abbey Design Center marks 30 years in business by recognizing three Loudoun County Teachers with a flooring makeover for a room in their home!

-- Do you know an Academic Hero? A teacher who has gone above and beyond to help children reach their best potential? Abbey Design Center is celebrating their 30year in business and wants to celebrate their success with some of the heroes in our community. Abbey Design Center wants to give back to these "academic heroes" by giving them a "flooring makeover" for a room in their home. From carpet to hardwood, three teachers will win flooring of their choice for any room in their home. Nominations are easy to complete at www.abbeysacademicheroes.com. Loudoun County parents and students are encouraged to log on and complete a nomination to help their favorite teacher win this luxury prize for doing what they do best: exceeding expectations for students in their classroom. Winners will be chosen on Teacher Appreciation Day, Tuesday, May 8, so we encourage the community to get their nominations in soon.For almost two decades Abbey Design Center has recognized top students with flooring for their rooms and this year they want to recognize not just the students, but teachers as well. One teacher in each selective grade range (elementary, middle school, and high school) will be chosen to receive a "flooring makeover" for their home. The number of nominations will determine the winning teachers, along with the reason that they have been nominated. The management team will be reading each nomination and selecting the top one for each grade. Abbey Design Center is looking for teachers who do excellent work and generate a passion and excitement for the subject(s) they teach."My father was a high school principal for over 30 years," says Shiva Etessam, the owner of Abbey Design Center. "He was very passionate about his work and loved watching students learn and realize their greatest potential. My aunts and uncles were teachers as well. I have many academic heroes within my own family. Sometimes we forget the day-to-day challenges teachers face. Our Academic Heroes program is just a small way for us to say thank you to everyone who dedicates their time to educate our children, our future depends on them."Abbey Design Center is a remodeling company with expertise in kitchen, bath, basement, flooring, and full-home remodeling. What makes Abbey Design Center truly surpass its competition is the respect they give to you and your home. When you partner with Abbey, their expert designers treat your home as if it were their own and will walk you through every step of the process. With two grand showrooms in Leesburg and Sterling, homeowners can see firsthand Abbey's craftsmanship and award-winning design.To nominate your most loved Loudoun County Teacher, please go to www.abbeysacademicheroes.com . Don't delay, winners will be chosen on Teacher Appreciation Day, May 82018. To set up an interview or receive additional information about Abbey Design Center and their 30Anniversary, please contact Elysa Leonard of Splash Communications at 571-426-5145 or email: elysa@splashmarcom.com