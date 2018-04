Hess & VanLandschoot Orthodontics Announces College Scholarship

Local orthodontist to award two area high school seniors with $1,000 college scholarships

Hess & VanLandschoot Orthodontics

Contact: Sabrina Culotta

***@orthosynetics.com

5046205728 Hess & VanLandschoot OrthodonticsContact: Sabrina Culotta5046205728

Hess & VanLandschoot Orthodontics announced that they will launch their inaugural Scholarly Smiles College Scholarship and will award two graduating high school seniors with $1,000 scholarships this year. With the rising cost of college textbooks and supplies, the doctors of Hess & VanLandschoot Orthodontics saw a need in the community to start a scholarship program that gives more high school seniors the opportunity to attend college with less strain on their wallets.The scholarship is intended to reward deserving students from the communities that Hess & VanLandschoot Orthodontics serves by relieving them of some of the financial burden college brings on. Application is open to all graduating high school seniors in the Riverview, Lithia, Apollo Beach and Parrish areas."Higher education is so important, but it can get expensive," said Dr. Michael Hess. "I hope to make it financially easier for students to attend college through this scholarship. We see many patients that are in high school, and our practice really wanted to start a valuable program to give back to our young people, who will be the future leaders in our community."To apply for the scholarship, visit www.smilesbringustogether.com . A brief questionnaire, 300-word essay, and two references are required to be considered for the scholarship. All application materials must be submitted to Hess & VanLandschoot Orthodontics no later than May 11, 2018 to be eligible for consideration.###Hess & VanLandschoot Orthodontics provides quality orthodontic care for children, teens and adults in Riverview, Lithia, Apollo Beach, Parrish and the surrounding communities. The practice embraces the latest advancements in orthodontics to provide lasting results and faster treatment. Hess & VanLandschoot Orthodontics offers comprehensive orthodontic treatment that is tailored to meet every patient's individual needs and desired results. For more information about Hess & VanLandschoot Orthodontics or to request a free smile exam, visit www.hessorthodontics.com

Contact: Sabrina Culotta