Hess & VanLandschoot Orthodontics Announces College Scholarship
Local orthodontist to award two area high school seniors with $1,000 college scholarships
The scholarship is intended to reward deserving students from the communities that Hess & VanLandschoot Orthodontics serves by relieving them of some of the financial burden college brings on. Application is open to all graduating high school seniors in the Riverview, Lithia, Apollo Beach and Parrish areas.
"Higher education is so important, but it can get expensive," said Dr. Michael Hess. "I hope to make it financially easier for students to attend college through this scholarship. We see many patients that are in high school, and our practice really wanted to start a valuable program to give back to our young people, who will be the future leaders in our community."
To apply for the scholarship, visit www.smilesbringustogether.com. A brief questionnaire, 300-word essay, and two references are required to be considered for the scholarship. All application materials must be submitted to Hess & VanLandschoot Orthodontics no later than May 11, 2018 to be eligible for consideration.
Hess & VanLandschoot Orthodontics provides quality orthodontic care for children, teens and adults in Riverview, Lithia, Apollo Beach, Parrish and the surrounding communities. The practice embraces the latest advancements in orthodontics to provide lasting results and faster treatment. Hess & VanLandschoot Orthodontics offers comprehensive orthodontic treatment that is tailored to meet every patient's individual needs and desired results. For more information about Hess & VanLandschoot Orthodontics or to request a free smile exam, visit www.hessorthodontics.com.
Media Contact
Hess & VanLandschoot Orthodontics
Contact: Sabrina Culotta
***@orthosynetics.com
5046205728
