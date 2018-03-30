News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Big Network Marketing Event comes to Corona May 1st, 2018
The Big Network Marketing Event will be held at Circle City Center, on 365 N Main St. in Corona at 6:00pm to 9:00pm. Free Admission. Tickets are limited so register today.
TICKETS ARE LIMITED - ACT NOW!
Event will be held at Circle City Center, 365 N Main St, in Corona at 6:00pm to 9:00pm
FREE event for Network Marketers and people interested in learning more about Network Marketing. This is a valuable event that can help you build your business and reach your goals. Meet with other like minded individuals and discover the tricks of the trade.
If you a seasoned veteran or just someone curious to learn more, come check it out!
• Free Food, Gifts, and Prizes
• Improve your skills and learn about the latest marketing methods and technology
• Meet top earners and industry leaders
• Network with like minded individuals and grow your circle.
• Have a chance to share your opportunity with interested prospects
• Have Fun
This event will also feature the release of CardSnap, a cutting edge mobile application that helps network marketers build their businesses.
Register Here:
https://www.eventbrite.com/
Contact
North Village Group
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse