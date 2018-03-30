 
The Big Network Marketing Event comes to Corona May 1st, 2018

The Big Network Marketing Event will be held at Circle City Center, on 365 N Main St. in Corona at 6:00pm to 9:00pm. Free Admission. Tickets are limited so register today.
 
 
CORONA, Calif. - April 4, 2018 - PRLog -- Don't Miss the Biggest Network Marketing Event in Town!
TICKETS ARE LIMITED - ACT NOW!

Event will be held at Circle City Center,  365 N Main St, in Corona at 6:00pm to 9:00pm

FREE event for Network Marketers and people interested in learning more about Network Marketing. This is a valuable event that can help you build your business and reach your goals. Meet with other like minded individuals and discover the tricks of the trade.

If you a seasoned veteran or just someone curious to learn more, come check it out!

• Free Food, Gifts, and Prizes
• Improve your skills and learn about the latest marketing methods and technology
• Meet top earners and industry leaders
• Network with like minded individuals and grow your circle.
• Have a chance to share your opportunity with interested prospects
Have Fun

This event will also feature the release of CardSnap, a cutting edge mobile application that helps network marketers build their businesses.

Register Here:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-big-network-marketing-ev...

