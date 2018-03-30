News By Tag
Training Programme on Employee Benefits, Insurance & HR
Training Programme on Employee Benefits, Insurance & HR - A Commendable effort by IFI in Insurance Training
-How to attract the right talent?
-How to retain star performers?
-How to keep attrition level within reasonable limits?
One of the easiest solutions suggested in the Corporate World is "Increase CTC" Package. The reality is that some Corporates (Business Houses) attract right talent with lower CTC package where else some with high CTC Package find difficulty in:
- Attracting right talent in the first instance
- Retaining star performers
- Are affected by high attrition rate at senior level
One of the important parameters on which the corporates can be differentiated is "Is importance being given to Employee Benefits?" This leads us to the question "How to manage Employee Benefits?" Well, the answer is provided by many Insurance companies which provide the products under the following names:
- Group Life (Term) Insurance
- Key man Insurance
- Leave Encashment Policy
- Group Gratuity Insurance
- Group EDLI Insurance
- Group Personal Accident Insurance
- Workmen Compensation Insurance Policy
- Group Health Insurance (Mediclaim Policy)
This area needs team effort where HR/ Finance/ Taxation has to act as a Team to understand:
- Products Available
- Taxation Aspects
- Legal Aspects
This programme will be highly beneficial to:
- HR Heads/ Managers/ Executives of corporates: who are involved in hiring/ negotiating with potential employees the amount/ details of compensation package.
- Managers/ Risk Mangers handling purchase of insurance policies and lodging of claims on behalf of:
• Corporates
• IT companies
• Manufacturing firms
• Educational institutes
• Hospitals
• Hotels
• BPO's/ KPO's
• SME's etc.
• High Level Research Labs
- Directors – Compensations Committee (listed Companies)
- Managers/
- Consulting firms providing services to HR Department
- Academic-
As in the past Insurance Foundation has been able to have Eminent Faculty from Industry which comprises of:
· Mr. Rahul Chaurasia, Associate Vice President and Head North & East - Corporate Business, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Co. Ltd.
· Mr. Raj Bora, Vice President, Health Department, IFFCO Tokio General Insurance Company Limited
·Ms. Pinky Khanna, Director, People Advisory Services Practice and expert on salary taxation matters, Ernst & Young
· Mr. Rajan Subramaniam*
· Mr. S. K. Sethi, Vice President, Insurance Foundation of India & Director, RIA Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd.
· Consulting Organization - Business Leader, Retirement, Health and Benefits
The details of successfully completed- Training Programmes, Seminars & Conferences by IFINGO in association with PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Association on our website: http://www.ifingo.org/
Insurance Foundation of India (IFI) is set up under Trust Registration Act 1882 of Government of India as a Not for Profit Organization. The main objective of IFI is to promote awareness of Insurance among masses. IFI has successfully organized various Executive Development Programmes/ Skill development Programmes of International standards in India with world-class faculty.
Objectives and further details are available on www.ifingo.org (http://www.ifingo.org/
Released on 04 April, 2018
Released by:
Rajesh Kumar
Insurance Foundation of India
Om Plaza (1st Floor), 430/7, Sant Nagar,
East of Kailash, New Delhi-110065
Phone: 011 – 46581577
Web: www.ifingo.org
Email: vp@ifingo.org
Media Contact
Rajesh Kumar
***@ifingo.org
01146581577
End
