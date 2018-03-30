 
News By Tag
* Renovation Loan
* Bridging Loan
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Scunthorpe
  Lincolnshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
54321
March 2018
3130


Specialist Renovation Goes Ahead with Bridging Loan

 
 
Specialist renovation programme needed.
Specialist renovation programme needed.
SCUNTHORPE, England - April 4, 2018 - PRLog -- Holme Finance Bridging Solutions agrees a £240,000 finance deal for the luxury renovation of a residential timber framed and clad grade two listed barn.

The barn required a programme of specialist renovation and refurbishment works to bring the property up to scratch for a profitable re-sale. However, after approaching more customary finance channels the owners discovered they would not be able to secure a loan due to the non-traditional construction of the property.

Dan Yendall-Collings, senior underwriter at HFBS says: "We were sure we could help get this project started, the property was of sound build, nothing structurally wrong, but due to the amount of work and the specialist nature of the renovations required, we did have to have the property valued. In its pre-renovation state the property itself wasn't suitable as security but we confirmed a deal after agreeing a comfort charge on the client's home address instead."

Provided with 12-month roll-up terms HFBS approved a non-regulated deal using the business exemption route based on the client's profession as a professional builder and developer and 100% of funds being used for that purpose.

With an average completion taking less than seven days from enquiry to money in the bank, no solicitor involvement, no minimum valuation, and entirely privately funded, no bank mandates, no fixed rules, HFBS really mean business.

HFBS offer one the LOWEST second mortgage rates in the bridging finance market starting at just 0.95% month on advances from £5,000. HFBS Bridging Solutions have been advancing short-term funds, via a limited panel of intermediaries, for over 15 years with complete authority on their lending. Simpler, quicker, cheaper.

Contact
Chew PR
***@chewpr.com
End
Source:HFBS
Email:***@chewpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Renovation Loan, Bridging Loan
Industry:Finance
Location:Scunthorpe - Lincolnshire - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
chew pr News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 04, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share