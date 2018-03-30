News By Tag
After a Long and Stressful March, CBSE Conducts the Last Class X Board Exams Today
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts the last board examination for class X students across the country today.
Students in Punjab will have to wait a little longer because the exams scheduled for 2nd April 2018 were postponed due to a call for Bharat Bandh. The new schedule for the exams are yet to be announced.
On 28th of March 2018, the CBSE had announced re-examination for the class X Math paper due to a leak of the examination paper. On 30th March, the board announced that if the paper is conducted, it would be only for students in the Delhi NCR and Haryana regions, and that the exam would be conducted in July. On 3rd April, the board decided that it would not be conducting a re-exam stating that the, "alleged leak may be confined to a few alleged beneficiaries."
For the academic session 2017-18, 16,38,428 students registered to appear for the exams which were conducted across 4453 centres across the country and 78 centres outside the country. The exams started on the 5th March 2018. The results for CBSE class X are expected in the month of May but no official confirmation has been released by the board yet.
Check CBSE Class 10 Result 2018 @ http://www.examresults.net/
